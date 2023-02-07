Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Keap Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards
Customer reviews praise the company’s sales products and marketing & digital advertising. Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing on the Sales Products list and Marketing and Digital Advertising list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
salestechstar.com
Cognism Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for EMEA Software and UK Software
Cognism, a leader in premium sales intelligence, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing Cognism as number 15 in the best UK Software list and 48 in the EMEA Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
salestechstar.com
eZCom Earns Top Marks, Awards Among EDI Providers in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
In G2’s Winter 2023 report, eZCom Software and its flagship EDI platform, Lingo, ranked highest among EDI providers. eZcom Software, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions, has earned a collection of Winter 2023 G2 awards including “Highest Overall Satisfaction,” “Best Usability” and “Easiest Setup” among all EDI providers.
Comments / 0