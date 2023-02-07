Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.

2 DAYS AGO