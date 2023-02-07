Harry in a hurry? Sources Reveal The Prince Could Make a Quick 48-hours Trip to England for King Charles’ Coronation

Prince William has no choice but to go along with the wishes of King Charles. King Charles has enlisted the help of Archbishop Justin Welby in smoothing things over with Prince Harry so that his son and Meghan Markle will attend the May 6 coronation. This will probably be for appearance's sake much like the Fab Four walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Daily Beast is reporting that an unnamed close friend of Prince William says the heir apparent to the throne is not in agreement but must because accept his father's decision.

7 DAYS AGO