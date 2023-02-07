NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain.

