Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and ResortRidley's WreckageMonticello, NY
Related
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene
Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
After a construction worker died in Poughkeepsie, contractor pleads guilty to willfully violating OSHA rules
The negligence of a contractor caused the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie in 2017. Maximiliano Saban died and another of his colleague suffered personal injury after a wall collapsed on them. The wall collapsed because the contractor, Finbar O-Neil who owns OneKey LLC, did not follow OSHA safety...
amny.com
Cops seek brute for forceful robbery on Grand Central subway platform
Cops are still looking for the forceful brute who pushed a teen down a subway stairwell before swiping his headphones and money in the Grand Central Station station late last month. According to police, at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, the unknown thief approached a 16-year-old on a stairwell...
Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther S…
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
Lansing Daily
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids
After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
NYC lifting COVID vaccine mandate Friday: What it means
NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Spring Valley village justice to run for Rockland County Family Court judge
SPRING VALLEY – Spring Valley Village Justice Christopher Exias, Tuesday, announced his candidacy for Rockland County Family Court. “I know how stressful and challenging Rockland County Family Court will be and that doing the job well means allowing the cases to affect me,” Exias said. “To me, that is a badge of honor demonstrating my care for the families that come to court during some of their darkest moments and my motivation to be a light in those dire situations.”
Peekskill man charged with violating order of protection over 900 times
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla after they say he messaged the victim over 900 times, called her more than 25 times, and showed up at her home on multiple occasions.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Trooper Arrested For Issuing Falsified Tickets
WESTCHESTER COUNTY – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced Thursday that a New York State Police Trooper, responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County, was arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died prior to the issuance of the tickets.
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
Comments / 1