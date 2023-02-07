Read full article on original website
Black Ice Tonight; Spring Warmth Returns This Week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Rain and wet snow will be moving out of southern West Virginia later this evening; only the Bluefield area into adjacent Virginia will see a slushy half to one inch of accumulation. Regionwide, including real estate from Route 19 to 219, watch out for black ice...
Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
