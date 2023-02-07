Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County pony found
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
2 dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
wbontv.com
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
wbontv.com
Madison and Montgomery schools experience brief Friday lockdowns
Madison County School officials locked down the Farristown Middle School briefly around lunchtime today Friday Feb 10. Officials state the lockdown was a ‘medical’ lockdown to deal with an issue with one student and was mainly done to secure the campus briefly while EMS rendered aid to the student, who is expected to be fine. School officials in Montgomery County also locked down briefly today after they say a student made a threatening comment.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
clayconews.com
Jordan native, Dr. Hussam Hamdalla Joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular
LEXINGTON, KY (February 9, 2023) – Hussam Hamdalla, MD, has joined the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular team in Lexington, Nicholasville, Mount Sterling and Lebanon. Originally from Jordan, Dr. Hamdalla said he has his father to thank for leading him down the path of saving lives.
clayconews.com
Barbourville Man arrested for Methamphetamine during a Complaint Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Alonzo Colson Brown age 43 of Dickerson St., Barbourville, KY on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
lakercountry.com
Commodity distribution is today at fairgrounds
The monthly commodity distribution happens today, but in a new location. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs, beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday
On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
wymt.com
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
clayconews.com
SEIZURE: Man Fleeing Police in Knox County, Kentucky found with Methamphetamine after Capture
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County, Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:35 A.M, Knox County Deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area of Knox County when they observed a male subject run out of a residence on Terrapin Hollow Road. When the...
clayconews.com
Students at University of the Cumberlands in Whitley County, Kentucky Win Prestigious ISSN Award
WILLIAMSBURG, KY - Three doctoral students and graduates at University of the Cumberlands recently won the International Best Researcher Award from ISSN (International Society for Scientific Network). Cumberlands doctoral graduates Dr. Bibhu Dash and Dr. Meraj Farheen Ansari, and Cumberlands doctoral student Pawankumar Sharma, together with non-Cumberlands affiliated Dr. Swati...
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hannah Brooke Honeycutt vs. Ryan Jonathan Bennett — child support. • Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Incorporation vs. unknown spouse of Imogene Herron — foreclosure. • Dawson Osborne vs. Gracie Osborne — dissolution of marriage. • Rita Jo Sizemore vs. Jeffery W. Farmer — child support. •...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police adding more Flock cameras
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras are being brought to Nicholasville. As the new tech comes to more counties across the area, the departments involved say it benefits all of them. The City of Nicholasville installed its first three Flock cameras in the new year. In December, the city council...
