Madison County School officials locked down the Farristown Middle School briefly around lunchtime today Friday Feb 10. Officials state the lockdown was a ‘medical’ lockdown to deal with an issue with one student and was mainly done to secure the campus briefly while EMS rendered aid to the student, who is expected to be fine. School officials in Montgomery County also locked down briefly today after they say a student made a threatening comment.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO