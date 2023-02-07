A man in a reflective vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in the latest robbery walked into the bank at 17054 Richmond Highway at 10:10 a.m., handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO