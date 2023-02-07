Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Leesburg Beads and Studio Opens in LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Morven Park Launches a Social Justice Initiative Dedicated to Honoring Enslaved Men, Women, and ChildrenUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
NOVA Wild Zoo Reopens in Reston with a Fun, Light Show to CelebrateUplift LoudounReston, VA
mocoshow.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning
At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
NBC Washington
7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County
Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
Prince William Police investigating third bank robbery in 9 days
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a reflective vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in the latest robbery walked into the bank at 17054 Richmond Highway at 10:10 a.m., handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas in connection with a burglary at an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property. At about 12:30 am, The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office responded to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road […]
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Centerville, Virginia on Friday afternoon, and the Fairfax County Police Department is trying to figure out what happened. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive for a report of the shooting. Police claim one person...
Prince William Police looking for Truist Bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
arlnow.com
Man arrested after early morning break-in at Washington-Liberty High School
A local man is accused of drunkenly breaking into Washington-Liberty High School early this morning, damaging a door. Nothing was reported stolen and the motivation for the alleged break-in is unclear. More from an Arlington County Police Department crime report:. UNLAWFUL ENTRY, 2023-02100054, 1300 block of N. Stafford Street. At...
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Police investigating possible stabbing of teenage boy at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. –Montgomery County Police say that on Saturday at about 7:00 pm, they responded to the Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 18300 block of Contour Road for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already left. Officers did not find any victims. A few hours later, […]
5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
