Haymarket, VA

mocoshow.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning

At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.

(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a reflective vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in the latest robbery walked into the bank at 17054 Richmond Highway at 10:10 a.m., handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
WUSA9

5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

