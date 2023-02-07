Read full article on original website
Laughter at How Golden Retriever Gets off the Couch: 'The Only Way'
"The first time I saw him slide off, I thought it was hilarious," owner Kayla told Newsweek, and her TikTok video of the move now has more than 3 million views.
What happened to Nicola Bulley’s dog?
A DOG expert has said missing mum Nicola Bulley's pet could be vital in helping to trace her. Colin Tennant, director of the Cambridge Institute of Dog Behaviour and Training, explained that pooches often return to the last spot that they were with their owner due to a strong sense of smell.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
One Green Planet
Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar
An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
Elderly Dog Left Outside for Years Forced To Be Put Down After Being Mauled
"As with all chained dogs, he was very vulnerable to animal attacks," Catie Cryar from PETA told Newsweek.
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
The farmer who found the serval cared for the wild animal before contacting the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for help; the feline is now recovering at the Arkansas sanctuary A cat commonly found on African savannas was recently discovered on a farm in the Ozark Mountains. After six months of noticing a "crazy-looking cat" on his property, a farmer in Ava, Missouri, live-trapped the creature and found out it was a female, 30-Lb. African serval cat. According to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, the farmer cared for the serval...
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'
"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?" questioned an outraged TikTok user.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Meet the 11 puppies you CAN actually adopt during Puppy Bowl XIX
Every year, the Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday to promote pet adoption. And every year that you watch the Puppy Bowl, you fall in love with one of the competitors on the field. Suddenly, you find yourself imagining your new and improved life with Odell Barkham or Rob Gronchowski or Aaron Pawdgers (we didn't make those names up).
More than 40 terrier dogs rescued from dead hoarder's Kent bungalow by RSPCA
More than 40 terrier dogs including tiny puppies (one rescued puppy pictured) have been rescued by the RSPCA from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week after the owner died.
ABC News
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
kmvt
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Precious Rescue Puppies From Arkansas Are About to Make Their 'Puppy Bowl' Debut
They'll all wind up with loving homes!
Golden Retriever Puppy Pretends 'Bones Are Broken' to Get Carried on Walk
The popular clip has over 461,000 views, one user said: "That upside-down face is precious."
