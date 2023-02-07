ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lefty Graves

Pregnant wife finds out husband has been cheating for five years

Pregnancy is an emotional time for many women, and this poor woman has received the shock of her life while pregnant. In a recent Reddit post, a woman who is 30 weeks pregnant has just discovered that her husband has been cheating on her for the entire five years that they have been together.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves His Sister's Wedding After She 'Deadnames' His Transgender Son Who Attended Her Reception in a Shirt and Tie

Choosing a new name can be an incredibly powerful gesture for transgender or gender non-conforming people, helping them feel more affirmed and accepted in their lives. So when a father and his three sons attend the wedding of the father's sister, they leave after the sister refers to his transgender son by his deadname, despite being asked not to.
Rejoice Denhere

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Upworthy

Woman has the best response to people saying her 'hot' husband is 'doing charity' by being with her

People often compare the two individuals in a relationship based on their earnings, their personalities and their physical attractiveness. The partner who is deemed less attractive according to societal beauty standards is often trolled for dating or marrying a conventionally attractive person. Such comparisons are ridiculous and they can be embarrassing or demoralizing for those who are being body shamed and criticized. Not for Hazel McBride, though. This woman has spoken up about experiencing online harassment for having a husband that some people find more attractive than she is.
Abby Joseph

Man Sabotages Wife’s Alarm Clock Causing Her to Miss a College Exam Because She Didn’t Go to a Birthday Party With Him

Marriages require constant work to be successful. And setting priorities between you and your spouse is often one of the most difficult things to do. But what happens when priorities get mixed up, and one partner's priority jeopardizes the priority of the other? Does that mean someone has to sacrifice their goals and dreams just to make the other person happy?
