Auburn, WA

MyNorthwest

Microsoft announces next round of layoffs in Washington

Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah, and Bellevue, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) portal. An additional 900 workers in Washington are being laid off as per an announcement made...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in 2018 rape in PNW

Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, who also goes by Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MyNorthwest

Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage

A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers minimum wage for doing their jobs. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative

Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes. Supporters say Initiative 135 would help fill a critical gap in the city’s housing supply, but opponents say it would be redundant. Finding solutions to Seattle’s...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

AG’s Office defends lawmaker use of ‘legislative privilege’

State lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public, the Washington Attorney General’s office says in court filings. Documents filed this week in response to a lawsuit over the issue say, “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,” The News Tribune reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets

The Seattle Public Schools Board (SPS) released information from their budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs by shutting down some schools. SPS is currently facing a budgetary shortfall of $131 million as student enrollment continues to drop since the 2019-2020...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

News groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject University slayer gag order

Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The challenge, filed Monday evening, comes just a few days after an attorney representing the family of one of the victims filed an opposition to the gag order in state court, saying it is overly broad and places an undue burden on the families.
MOSCOW, ID
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

