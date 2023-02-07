Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Related
Court upholds Wash. residency requirement for pot industry
A U.S. judge has upheld Washington’s residency requirement for involvement in the state’s legal cannabis industry — a decision at odds with a federal appeals court ruling concerning a similar requirement in Maine. A man who co-owns a chain of Washington cannabis stores called Zips, Scott Atkinson,...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape...
Microsoft announces next round of layoffs in Washington
Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah, and Bellevue, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) portal. An additional 900 workers in Washington are being laid off as per an announcement made...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in 2018 rape in PNW
Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, who also goes by Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was...
Jesse Jones: Mother falls victim to MV Realty after dying son signs contract
In a small home in Pierce County, 85-year-old Betty Wiedenhoft still mourns the death of her son. “Everything he did made me proud,” Betty said. “He was a very, very hard worker. And he was very honest.”. Ron Glenn, Betty’s son, passed away in August 2022 at the...
Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage
A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers minimum wage for doing their jobs. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative
Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes. Supporters say Initiative 135 would help fill a critical gap in the city’s housing supply, but opponents say it would be redundant. Finding solutions to Seattle’s...
Legislature mulls expanding partial exemptions for property taxes
One of the groups hit hardest by inflation may get more of a break on property taxes if a bill in the Legislature becomes law. Partial property tax exemptions exist for certain groups in Washington, such as low-income seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. Whether a senior qualifies for tax...
Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is requesting nearly $12 billion to address local homelessness over the next five years, a dramatic increase over its initial $253 million budget for 2023. The proposal’s budget is broken down into two parts: $8.4 billion for one-time capital costs over the five-year...
AG’s Office defends lawmaker use of ‘legislative privilege’
State lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public, the Washington Attorney General’s office says in court filings. Documents filed this week in response to a lawsuit over the issue say, “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,” The News Tribune reported.
The new grocery store experience: higher prices, locked merchandise
The quick trip to your neighborhood grocery store is decidedly different these days, with certain items often locked behind glass cases and how easy it is to rack up a three-figure grocery bill. Heather Lalley, Editor in Chief at Winsight Grocery Business, told Seattle’s Morning News that the entire industry...
Washington Senate moves to eliminate advisory votes on tax increases
The Washington state Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would repeal advisory votes — non-binding votes from the public that are currently required to be held on all tax increases. The bill, SB 5082, would eliminate these advisory votes if the state House of Representatives passes it. Advisory votes...
Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment
Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft
The United States Department of Agriculture reports an alarming surge in SNAP benefit theft across the country. According to Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services, more than 1,600 Washington State EBT cardholders have been hit by fraudsters. Feeling hopeless, Kristine Williams of Lacey contacted KIRO 7. Williams claims...
New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites
A new work group may be examining potential sites for a new airport in the south Sound. The Tacoma News-Tribune reports House Bill 1791 would create a group that would replace the Commercial Aviation Commission. The group is intended to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the sites in Pierce...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Economist sees mixed Seattle housing market with inventory decreasing
Seattle economist Matthew Gardner, the Chief Economist for Windermere Real Estate, sees a housing market that’s in transition as home prices start to drop while the number of home sales rises. Talking to Dave Ross on Seattle’s Morning News, Gardner said, “Right now, our home prices are certainly down...
Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets
The Seattle Public Schools Board (SPS) released information from their budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs by shutting down some schools. SPS is currently facing a budgetary shortfall of $131 million as student enrollment continues to drop since the 2019-2020...
News groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject University slayer gag order
Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The challenge, filed Monday evening, comes just a few days after an attorney representing the family of one of the victims filed an opposition to the gag order in state court, saying it is overly broad and places an undue burden on the families.
Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession
Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature to reclassify drug possession — including fentanyl — as a felony offense. SB 5536, coined as the Robinson Bill, makes knowing possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and makes knowing possession of an FDA-approved drug a misdemeanor.
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0