Warmer weather for North Central West Virginia: Was French Creek Freddie right?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It looks like French Creek Freddie has a point in the win column this year following a particularly warm week in North Central West Virginia. Unseasonably warm weather on Thursday brought record highs, breaking the previous record of 75 in Clarksburg with an observed temperature of 76, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
West Virginia reports 4 more deaths from COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four more COVID deaths Friday. There were 251 new cases and 812 active cases of the virus.
Debate breaks out in West Virginia House over amendments to Form Energy loan bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A debate among mostly Republicans in the House of Delegates broke out Thursday over whether to provide taxpayer dollars for a proposed battery manufacturing project in Weirton. On Thursday afternoon, the House voted down two amendments to House Bill 2882, a supplemental appropriations bill introduced on...
West Virginia Senate committee approves bill for PEIA solvency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With lawmakers concerned about future financial issues facing the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency, a state Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill to address those concerns. The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee recommended for passage Senate Bill 268, relating to PEIA, after amending...
Frank Giardina 2023 recipient of Morehouse Award
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Frank Giardina, a print and broadcast journalist for over four decades, has been selecterd the winner of the 2023 Morehouse Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The award is given for contributions to journalism and named for the late Marshall University sports...
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina heard evidence Tuesday that gunshot residue was found inside a rain jacket found at his mother's home three months after his wife and son were killed. A judge's decision to allow the testimony was the second win for prosecutors in...
Dallas South Oak Cliff DL leads Texas 5A all-state team
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Dallas South Oak Cliff senior defensive lineman Billy Walton, who helped the Bears win a second consecutive state championship, is the defensive player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state football team. Walton, who signed with Texas, had...
