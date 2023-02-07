CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It looks like French Creek Freddie has a point in the win column this year following a particularly warm week in North Central West Virginia. Unseasonably warm weather on Thursday brought record highs, breaking the previous record of 75 in Clarksburg with an observed temperature of 76, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

