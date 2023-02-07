Read full article on original website
12news.com
Man dies in custody of Phoenix police Saturday evening
PHOENIX — A man taken detained by Phoenix Police Saturday evening has died while in their custody. Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death. A little before 6 p.m. Saturday night, Phoenix Police responded to a call that a...
Phoenix police investigating death of man while in custody
Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death of a man while in custody Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
Juvenile killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. A vehicle was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it hit the victim who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk and into the street, according to police.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in northwest Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in northwest Phoenix Saturday night. Officers responded to a restaurant near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue around 9:52 p.m. about a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Luna, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say suspect(s) are still outstanding.
AZFamily
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
Phoenix police seeking help from public to identify potential homicide victim
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a possible homicide victim whose remains were found along a South Mountain trail in January.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
AZFamily
Shooter faces murder charge after killing man he claims was stealing from his truck in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple charges because he shot and killed an unarmed man who he claims was trying to steal from his truck in Maryvale on Wednesday, according to court documents. Police say 20-year-old Israel Antonio Velazquez was inside his home near 69th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:45 a.m. when he got a notification on his phone that 25-year-old Juan Jaquez was walking up to his Chevrolet Silverado. Velazquez grabbed his shotgun and went outside. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Jaquez walking on the sidewalk and using the light on his camera phone to look inside cars on the street.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another man is in jail after a confrontation turned into a shooting in Maryvale on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Juan Jaquez shot to death.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
AZFamily
3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
12news.com
Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
The man's remains were found by a hiker last month at South Mountain. Police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.
AZFamily
Father who reportedly took 4 kids during custody visit in Mesa arrested in Texas
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have found the father accused of kidnapping his four children during a custody visit in Mesa earlier this week. Police say on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., 31-year-old Devon M. Washington was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and all the children were found safe. The kids are now with Texas’ Child Protective Services but will be brought back to Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
