Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI. - The state of Rhode Island recently introduced a new act to provide terminally ill patients with end-of-life options. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act was introduced by Senators Kallman, Miller, Valverde, Murray, DiMario, Acosta, Euer, and Pearson, on February 01, 2023. If enacted, the act will be added to Title 23 of the General Laws entitled "HEALTH AND SAFETY" and will provide end-of-life care for Rhode Island residents who are suffering from a terminal condition.
Centurion Filing Services reportedly tricked new small businesses and non-profit organizations into paying for a "Certificate of Good Standing."
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Construction Coverage analyzed data that placed the Ocean State at the top of their list of states with the worst roads in the U.S. The company used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to determine the top 15 states with the worst roads.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development – HUD – Continuums of Care (CoCs) are required to conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness at least every other year in the United States. Designed to be taken, simultaneously, over one 24-hour period, it now has extended to a few days, most likely due to winter weather as the count is done in January.
A Rhode Island lawmaker is once again pushing to arm campus police at all of the state's public colleges.
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
Despite its compact size, Rhode Island still boasts an impressive 22 sites within the state park system. That means we’re never lacking somewhere to explore. Even if we’ve been to all of the state parks, we’ll almost certainly discover something new on each visit. This state park in Rhode Island, for example, is home to an abundance of natural beauty, including breathtaking rock formations.
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has had a few weeks off due to the weather, and to take care of some repairs, but with some weather windows on the horizon, they will likely be sailing as soon as possible. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
Nicknamed the Ocean State, Rhode Island is packed full of beautiful scenery that can be enjoyed no matter the season. Boasting a bountiful array of ecological wonders, including lively rivers, stunning beaches, and meadow-spotted forests, this state is a small but mighty place to visit including gorgeous national parks. This...
What do you think of when you think of a flag? Most people probably think they’re little more than a colorful piece of fabric. But that’s not actually true, as flags are much, much more. Flags are symbols, they are symbols of places, of people, and even of history. In fact, many of the state flags in the United States represent the origins of the state. The same is true for the flag of Rhode Island. Here we’ll learn about the history of the flag and what it means. We’ll also learn about the former state flags and a brief history of the state itself. Let’s get started!
BOSTON — The IRS now confirms most people in Massachusetts do not need to report the state tax refund they received at the end of last year as taxable income when they file their federal tax returns. The agency announced Friday that anyone in Massachusetts who takes the standard...
Have you ever passed an abandoned home or building and just stopped for a moment? Maybe you wondered what this forgotten place once looked like, what the people who lived or worked there were like, and what happened that this building became little more than a piece of history, slowly being reclaimed by nature. Abandoned places often set our imaginations on fire. Get an up-close look at an abandoned fort in Rhode Island that boasts a rich history but, like so much, has been lost to time.
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
The three-month contract says Saal will be paid $105 an hour for at least 20 hours per week, and the state will also cover his health insurance.
A Massachusetts woman who recently hit big money on a state scratch ticket already has some plans on what she will do with her winnings. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jill Roy is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.
Rhode Island may be tiny, but we have so much to explore that it would take years, perhaps even a lifetime, to see it all. A brisk hike is one of the best ways to get to know Rhode Island and all of the natural beauty it offers. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a relative newbie, you’ll quickly discover that this beautiful trail in Rhode Island is a relaxing way to spend an hour or two.
