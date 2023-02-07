Cause of 10-alarm Brockton Hospital fire under investigation

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A hospital in Brockton was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a 10-alarm fire.

Crews responded to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Centre Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a fire in the transformer room that spread to other parts of the building, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

The transformer room was energized, prompting National Grid to come in and shut it down, according to Nardelli, which took a little while.

“Part of the issue is the emergency generator also hooks into there, so once the hospital went on emergency power we still had a difficult time making our way in,” Nardelli explained.

Once the power was off, crews were able to knock down the fire by about 9:30 a.m., according to the fire department . Hot spots are continuing to be monitored.

Multiple alarms were called mainly for manpower, Brockton Emergency Management said.

Crews worked to move patients away from toxins in the building.

“As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half, and operated the removal of all the patients that needed to go safely from the front of the hospital, away from any of the toxins,” Nardelli said.

Nardelli added despite it being a large operation involving moving all personnel out of the hospital, it flowed smoothly. Departments from as far as Fall River and Cape Cod aided in the operation. According to Mayor Robert Sullivan, this is the first 10-alarm fire in Brockton history.

The president of the hospital, Bob Haffey, said they were able to move all patients with no injuries and deaths reported. Around 160 patients were moved, with some being relocated to hospitals on Cape Cod and Boston.

The main part of the hospital is closed, but outpatient services outside of the hospital are still operating.

Centre Street is closed in both directions between Gladstone and Quincy streets, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A detour is in place.

Hazmat crews are on scene conducting air samples.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation. It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

“At this juncture, we do not believe that this is anything other than accidental,” Peter Ostroskey, the state’s fire marshal, said. “There’s severe damage to the electrical room, the main electrical room, serving the main hospital.”

