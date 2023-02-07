ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat McGonigle nails field goal, a Super Bowl tradition

By Andrew Lynch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBgqS_0kfDjYiy00

PHOENIX — Put him in, coach!

FOX4’s Pat McGonigle is making a habit of following the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl and hitting field goals at the fan experience.

Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster gives KC barbecue rankings

McGonigle lined up for another 40-yarder Tuesday morning, and just like he did in Tampa at Super Bowl 55, sent a right-footed kick sailing through the uprights.

“You let know Andy Reid I’m in town, I’m available,” he joked after quipping his kick would have been good from 50 yards.

This kick went a little more to plan than his attempts in Tampa, where his first try shanked to the left, spurring the news team to take bets on whether he could make one. Like all great athletes, he triumphed through adversity:

Before he got into the field goal game, McGonigle made waves when he drop kicked a three-point basketball shot on live TV in St. Louis .

His feats of sport are just part of FOX4’s extensive coverage from Arizona where he, John Holt and Harold Kuntz bring you complete coverage of the Chiefs shot at the franchise’s third Super Bowl victory. In addition to all regular newscasts, we’ll have special coverage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and late night from 11 to 11:30 p.m., leading up to the game Sunday on FOX4 at 5:30 p.m.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

