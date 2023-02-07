ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS New York

New York lawmaker proposes plan to move Jets back to Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer."  It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...
QUEENS, NY
WCIA

Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL

