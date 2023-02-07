NEW YORK -- A New York lawmaker says he wants to bring the Jets back to Queens after 40 years in the New Jersey Meadowlands. "They're the New York Jets. They should be here," said Queens Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who outlined his plan during an appearance on CBS2's political talk show "The Point with Marcia Kramer." It's what Addabbo might call the perfect alignment of the stars.There are already plans to build a soccer stadium in Willets Point and Gang Green could opt out of their contract at MetLife Stadium next year. Addabbo proposes upping the planned 25,000-seat soccer stadium...

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO