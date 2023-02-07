Read full article on original website
FEE SCORES FOUR TIMES AND FREIJE RECORDS HER FOURTH SHUTOUT AS PIRATES BEAT TRF IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL
Sophomore Addie Fee scored four goals for the first time in her career and Sophomore Kambelle Freije had 17 saves for her fourth shutout of the year to lead the Crookston Pirates to a 5-0 win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a Section 8A Tournament semi-final game to send them to the Section 8A Championship game on Thursday against the #1 ranked Warroad Warriors in Warroad. Warroad defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave 9-2 in the first game tonight to punch their ticket to the final. “This is a game where the girl’s did exactly what we wanted to do,” said Crookston head coach Emily Meyer, “we came out flying and played with a purpose for all three periods.”
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TAKES DOWN LAKE OF THE WOODS 6-3
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team continued their win streak on Friday night, defeating the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-3 for a Section 8A victory. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was filled with a ton of scoring, and it started with Kadin Edwards jamming a goal past the Bears starting goaltender giving Crookston a 1-0 lead just 1:16 into the game. It was the 2nd goal of the season for Edwards. A few short minutes later Lake of the Woods would tie the game on a bouncing puck that hoped over the pad of Jaren Bailey and into the back of the net. Crookston has gotten great production from their top line throughout the season, but it was the second and third lines that were making the difference in the first frame. Michael Bochow would put the Pirates back in front on a goal from the left slot giving Crookston a 2-1 lead with 6:40 left until the end of the period. It was also Bochow’s 2nd goal of the season. The Bears would answer back with a strong forecheck and tie the game once again at 2-2 on a goal from Charlie Eck. The scoring still wasn’t finished for the period, as Jack Doda would score his 25th goal of the season on an assist from Carter Trudeau, putting Crookston back in front 3-2 with under four minutes left in the period. Lake of the Woods would be called for a late penalty in the frame on a trip, giving the Pirates the game’s first Power Play. Crookston was unable to score before the period ended, and they would have 1:16 left on the Power Play to start the second period with a 3-2 lead. The Pirates outshot the Bears 12-10 in the first seventeen minutes.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP BUSY WEEK HOSTING INTERNATIONAL FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team has had a great week and will look to finish it off on a high note as they host the International Falls Broncos this afternoon. The Pirates are 5-16-1 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak after defeating Lake of the Woods 6-3 last night. The Broncos have won two straight games to bring their record to 9-13. We will have the game from the Crookston Sports Center on the KROX Livestream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 2:00 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY GOES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN HOSTING LOW – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will go for their third straight win tonight as they host the Lake of the Woods Bears from the Crookston Sports Center in a Section 8A matchup. The Pirates are 4-16-1 and looking for another big win before the start of the Section 8A Tournament. The Bears enter the matchup with a record of 4-16 and have lost their last six games. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be available on the KROX Live Video Stream on the KROX YouTube channel. You can listen to the game on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch all the action this evening by clicking below.
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
Football: Stoughton standout Griffin Empey announces commitment to North Dakota State
Stoughton senior Griffin Empey recently announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State University. Empey made his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 10. “First off, I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to help me achieve my dreams,” he wrote. “Second, I would like to thank coach Entz, coach Larson, coach Roehl and all the coaches at NDSU for believing in me. That being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CLOSES OUT SNOW FEST WITH PEPFEST
The Crookston High School closed its Snow Fest Road Trip by returning home for a Pep Fest in the High School gymnasium. After being welcomed by Health Teacher Josh Hardy and having the Crookston Cheer team lead the school in the Crookston Rouser, the school introduced the Snow Fest Royalty. The Snow Fest royalty this year included:
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THEME- FRATERNITY DAY FOR SNOW FEST
Crookston High School is reaching the end of its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to California for Fraternity Day. Students and staff dressed in shorts, caps, suits, and beach jackets to show their enthusiasm for Snow Fest. Pictures of students and staff in their fraternity outfits...
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 10, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Rotary Club this week. The Crookston High School will celebrate Snow Fest Week this week. The Washington Elementary School will have a Winter Fun Day today. Kindergarten students will go sledding at Schuster Park, while School Readiness students will enjoy the snow at Washington School. Classrooms will offer winter-themed activities, and the Washington PTO will provide hot chocolate.
AIC to begin crushing soybeans this summer
The Ag Innovation Campus’ (AIC) crushing facility in Crookston, Minn., is nearly complete and plans to begin processing soybeans from northwestern Minnesota/northeastern North Dakota in late summer 2023. “This is a first-of-its-kind facility, which is going to have a lot of benefits for our state’s economy with new ventures...
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEEVER TO HOST SLEDDING ON SUNDAY IN CENTRAL PARK
Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers will host a February Fitness Fever event Sunday, February 12. This Sunday’s event is sledding in Crookston’s Central Park from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Crookston Community Pool parking lot.
‘The trees love us and we love the trees’: Protestors in Detroit Lakes against Hwy 34 project
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Over a dozen protestors gathered in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to voice their concerns with the Hwy 34 project. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation said the trees have to be removed because of a $15 million resurfacing project. “Our hearts are in it and...
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Fergus Falls, Minnesota Without Stopping At The Fabled Farmer
You really should not be permitted to drive through Fergus Falls without paying a visit to The Fabled Farmer, a truly must-stop Minnesota restaurant. Belive us – you won’t be disappointed. The Fabled Farmer’s Facebook page for information about specials and other updates. After your meal, mosey on...
Noel Carol Jacobson – Obit
Noel Carol Jacobson was born December 13, 1951, in Crookston, MN to Norris and Selma (Gullickson) Jacobson. Noel died at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND on February 7, 2023, passing into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ with his daughter at his side. As a child, Noel had a...
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU DISCUSSES DIGITAL ADVERTISING PLANS WITH KVLY
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn in the Ballroom. The first package would give over 5,000 impressions to people around Minnesota and the Dakotas. Which could spread as far out as Bemidji, and their app would even reach out to people using streaming services.
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Fergus Falls Air Lifted to Fargo Hospital
At approximately 1:30 Thursday afternoon, the Fergus Falls police responded to a scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in near the intersection of South Mill Street and Junius Avenue. A 56-year-old man from Fergus Falls was driving eastbound on Junius Avenue and made a left turn...
Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linka Wendy Moreno, (32) of Roseau was injured when the southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 she was driving entered the west ditch of Highway 75 and rolled near milepost 315 in Andover Township. Moreno and a passenger, Gabriela Moreno, (20) of Roseau were taken to Crookston Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident reported just before 12:30pm.
Country Artist In North Dakota Gets Caught W/Pants Down Literally
Priscilla Block, an up-and-coming country artist was in North Dakota this past weekend. She's currently on tour and opening up for Justin Moore. The two of them just played the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota this past Saturday, February 4th. Priscilla posted a picture on her Facebook page...
Crookston Woman In Custody After Receiving Accidental $137,000 Paycheck
CROOKSTON, MN (KDLM) -A Crookston woman is in custody after fleeing the state after being overpaid by her employer. Flyer of America Bus Company Inc hired a detective to locate Irene Thompson after she accidentally received a direct deposit of $137,521.94 on December 30th. Thompson left during the middle of the workday and never returned. When Flyer of America attempted to contact Thompson about the error, they never heard back.
New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change. Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones. But...
