The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team continued their win streak on Friday night, defeating the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-3 for a Section 8A victory. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was filled with a ton of scoring, and it started with Kadin Edwards jamming a goal past the Bears starting goaltender giving Crookston a 1-0 lead just 1:16 into the game. It was the 2nd goal of the season for Edwards. A few short minutes later Lake of the Woods would tie the game on a bouncing puck that hoped over the pad of Jaren Bailey and into the back of the net. Crookston has gotten great production from their top line throughout the season, but it was the second and third lines that were making the difference in the first frame. Michael Bochow would put the Pirates back in front on a goal from the left slot giving Crookston a 2-1 lead with 6:40 left until the end of the period. It was also Bochow’s 2nd goal of the season. The Bears would answer back with a strong forecheck and tie the game once again at 2-2 on a goal from Charlie Eck. The scoring still wasn’t finished for the period, as Jack Doda would score his 25th goal of the season on an assist from Carter Trudeau, putting Crookston back in front 3-2 with under four minutes left in the period. Lake of the Woods would be called for a late penalty in the frame on a trip, giving the Pirates the game’s first Power Play. Crookston was unable to score before the period ended, and they would have 1:16 left on the Power Play to start the second period with a 3-2 lead. The Pirates outshot the Bears 12-10 in the first seventeen minutes.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO