ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

New York students served ‘insensitive’ lunch on first day of Black History Month, principal says

By Mira Wassef
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpRd3_0kfDj4Zf00

NYACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nyack Middle School students were served chicken and waffles with a side of watermelon on the first day of Black History Month, causing the principal to apologize for the “insensitive” incident, according to a letter issued by the school last week.

New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam

The students were supposed to have Philly cheesesteaks, broccoli, and fresh fruit on Wednesday, but the school’s food provider, Aramark, served chicken and waffles and watermelon for dessert, Nyack Middle School Principal David Johnson said in the letter sent to parents. “I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu, especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American
community,” Johnson said in the letter.

The principal called the menu “insensitive” and said he called Aramark to work out a way similar incidents could be avoided in the future. Aramark agreed to be more cognizant about what it plans to offer in its lunch menu, according to the letter.

18-year-old wins $48 million on first-ever lottery ticket purchase

In a statement, Aramark acknowledged the mistake and apologized to the Nyack community. The provider also said the menu was not intended as a cultural meal. “The situation at that middle school was our mistake and never should have happened. It stands in direct contrast to who we are as a company and our longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We have apologized for our mistake, and are working to determine how it happened and make sure it never happens again. We serve millions of meals every day and our team does an excellent job meeting the needs of the communities we serve,” an Aramark spokesperson said. Johnson could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

RPI delivers for “Big Red Freakout” game; tops Yale 4-2

Senior defender Lauri Sertti scored a goal and dished out three assists as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team took home a 4-2 victory over the Yale Bulldogs in the 45th annual Big Red Freakout game at the Houston Field House Saturday night. With the win, RPI moved to 12-17-1 overall and 7-11-0 in ECAC Hockey, while Yale falls to 5-16-4 and 4-12-2 in ECAC Hockey play.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy