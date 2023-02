Arnold Police are trying to identify three men who reportedly were seen in surveillance video using stolen credit cards at Walmart, 2201 Michigan Ave. The men allegedly charged a total of $5,614.32 on the two cards, which belonged to a 45-year-old Byrnes Mill woman and a 41-year-old St. Louis woman, authorities reported.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO