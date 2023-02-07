Read full article on original website
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
Study finds roughly 30% of Tennessee schools have no resource officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
Georgia lawmakers work to reduce housing wait times for military families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia legislators are leading a bipartisan effort to shorten the housing wait times for military families. Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Buddy Carter are leading the charge to support military families who find themselves in this position. Senator Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop are backing the effort, as well.
Georgia House of Representatives considers raising truck driving weight limit
RINGGOLD, Ga — Georgia's legislatures battled it out in a recent session, and the question that is a main topic: Should the state allow heavier trucks on its roads?. Thursday, Georgia's House Transportation Committee voted 18-11, advancing a House bill increasing the weight limit of large trucks from 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds. 80,000 pounds is currently the same as the federal limit on interstate highways.
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
