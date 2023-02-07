ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Catherine Zeta-Jones Embraces the Wild in Leopard-patterned Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feXCZ_0kfDiRa600

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived at the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles in a strapless, patterned Carolina Herrera gown from the brand’s 2023 pre-fall collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcjlJ_0kfDiRa600
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Zeta-Jones’ gown had a gold leopard-print pattern over a black base, with a large overskirt and a high-low feature that showcased Zeta-Jones’ ankles. She wore a pair of black Santoni heels and a dainty pair of oval-shaped drop earrings.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vxjaq_0kfDiRa600
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

“It’s bold colors, big trains and a kind of a continuous evolution of silhouettes I’ve been working on for the past few seasons,” Wes Gordon, the creative director of the brand said to WWD during a preview of the collection in December. “I started really thinking about the woman who dresses that way and then the idea of this diva personality. My mood board consisted of a million Maria Callas photos, Jacqueline de Ribes and, of course, Mrs. Herrera — the woman who inhabits the spotlight,” he later said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlqeG_0kfDiRa600
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Zeta-Jones was styled by Kelly Johnson for the red carpet premiere. Zeta-Jones wore signature long tresses parted in the middle and styled straight back, with a smokey eye and glossy brown lip.

The actress attended the premiere, joining a slew of other A-list stars, including Kathryn Newton , Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie is the newest installment in the Marvel Studios franchise, and the third installment of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” films. It centers around the avenger Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) and female superhero the Wasp journeying through the Quantum Realm.

The movie will be released in theaters on Feb. 17.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Emma D’Arcy Updates ’90s Style in Bomber Jacket and Jeans for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Opening Night in London

Emma D’Arcy attended the press event for “The Lehman Trilogy” in London on Wednesday, taking a casual approach to red carpet style. For the occasion, D’Arcy wore ’90s staples that included a blue bomber jacket with a large yellow stripe across the chest, a red zip-up sweater underneath the jacket and medium-wash wide-cut jeans. They coordinated the look with a pair of black loafers. D’Arcy also accessorized with a belt bag and hoop earrings.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StylePurdey RTW Fall 2023 For makeup, they went for a more minimalist look with a dewy face...
WWD

Emma Roberts Embraces Romantic Dressing in Dainty White Dress at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party

Emma Roberts made a fresh arrival to the Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Wednesday in New York City. Roberts chose a romantic white dress for the occasion. The details of Roberts’ dress included a sweetheart neckline and a corset-like structure cinching her waist. The skirt of her dress was billowy and wide. Roberts elevated her look with a pair of sleek platform black boots, which added an edgy flare to her ensemble. She opted for makeup that acted as a nice contrast to her white dress, wearing a stained pink lip, bright blush and sharp black eye...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan went for metallic elegance at Christian Siriano‘s runway show on Thursday in New York City, where she sat in the front row wearing the Ombré Wing Sleeve Top and the Ombré Wide Leg Trouser from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Lohan’s bronze-colored ensemble included a shirt with a matching tiered overlay mimicking a shawl, and matching trousers. The overlay cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, creating a chic train.More from WWDKuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023Inside the Document Journal x Loewe NYFW Party Siriano told WWD in December that holiday parties and events were his inspiration...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings as They Walk Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan played the role of proud sister Wednesday evening at Christian Siriano’s runway show, where both of her siblings took to the runway.  Lohan caused a stir when she arrived, where she posed for photos with early Aughts star Julia Stiles and “Abbot Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson, who wore a Siriano gown when she won a Golden Globe earlier this year. The unlikely trio did their photo due diligence before taking their seats in the front row, surrounded by pink and red roses on the runway. More from WWDL'Agence RTW Fall 2023Front Row at Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2023Christian...
WWD

Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MorePhotos of Seth Rogen's Style The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is...
WWD

Kelly Clarkson Brings Her A-game in Custom Dallas Cowboys Dress to NFL Honors 2023

Kelly Clarkson brought real team spirit to the NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday. The songstress hosted the annual event, which recognizes the brightest in the coveted game, wearing a custom Dallas Cowboys dress. Clarkson’s football-inspired dress was modeled after the team’s jersey, but with a glitter blue stripe on her arms, dramatic shoulder pads and the number “88” adorned on her chest. It had a deep-blue ballgown skirt with the names of the team members attached. Wendi Williams-Stern constructed the dress. Clarkson brought out the team’s colors in her makeup, wearing a touch of blue eyeliner decorating her under-eye and...
DALLAS, TX
WWD

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration on the Prabal Gurung Runway

The front row at Prabal Gurung’s fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library Friday night drew the likes of Becky G; Kelsea Ballerini; Lexi Underwood; Kimora Lee Simmons with daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons; Alyah Chanelle Scott; Sarita Choudhury, and more.  Becky G was trying out a new style for her at the show, wearing a miniskirt paired with a bold shoulder matching jacket.More from WWDFront Row at Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023Kuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023 “A little shorty like me only has so much body to wear so much fabric, so I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

This Sunday, Rihanna will take to the Super Bowl LVII stage to make her long-awaited musical comeback. The 34-year-old artist, Fenty Beauty founder and new mother has long been praised for her bold beauty looks and sartorial savvy (and was even the subject of her then-friend, now-boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 2013 hit “Fashion Killa”). More from WWDRihanna's Best Beauty Looks Over the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 Now, fans far and wide are eagerly anticipating Rihanna’s return to the stage during Sunday’s big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shines in Pearl Capelet at NFL Honors 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, taking an elevated minimalist approach to dressing. For the occasion, the actress selected a black-and-white ensemble with a thigh-high slit and a high-collar pearl embellished capelet by Tadashi Shoji. She complemented the pearl embellishments on the capelet with statement pearl earrings from Misho Designs. She completed her ensemble with peep-toe black ankle strap heels.More from WWDNFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MoreBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's Style To create her look for...
PHOENIX, AZ
WWD

Kate Middleton Rewears Her Favorite Hobbs Coat From Over 10 Years Ago

LONDON — The Waleses are out and about. The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Cornwall since taking up the additional title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which previously belonged to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Kate Middleton and William visited the...
WWD

BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway

New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023

Dion Lee’s Friday night runway show might’ve started more than 45 minutes late, but it was well worth the wait. The designer is a master at juxtaposing aggression with beauty, or rather a tension between subversive sexuality and sensuality, and he did so again with a fall collection that riffed on “second skin” with shownotes calling out the words “snake, serpent, scale, reptile, shedding, unraveling, ouroboros, etc.”
WWD

Halle Berry’s New Wellness Venture

Halle Berry has joined the team at Pendulum Therapeutics, a metabolic health and biotech company, as the chief communications officer, through which she will advise on products and support the brand’s mission. She also became a brand equity owner and investor, though the details were not disclosed.  Pendulum Therapeutics is best known for its capsule probiotic offerings for gut health, sugar management, occasional gut discomfort and metabolic health. The company also offers a quiz for consumers to determine which formula is right for them.More from WWDShakira's Style Evolution Through the YearsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home, PhotosLisa Marie...
WWD

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at the New York Fashion Week kick-off party at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 8, channeling Barbiecore. To join Saks and fellow celebrities in toasting the start of New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season, the socialite and entrepreneur wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a drop-shoulder pullover and vegan leather miniskirt from Alice + Olivia, embellished pink satin Amina Muaddi slingback pumps and a one-stud rhinestone small embroidery bag from Valentino. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a chain-link necklace.More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

BROOKLYN — Heron Preston may have been born and raised in San Francisco, but it’s New York City that truly inspires him. That’s the reason he returned after showing for several seasons in Paris and will host a show in his adopted city on Saturday. This will mark the first official runway show as part of New York Fashion Week for the buzzworthy designer, who attended the New School’s Parsons School of Design, created a breakout collection with the NYC Department of Sanitation and served as a creative consultant for Calvin Klein.More from WWDHeron Preston RTW Fall 2023Heron Preston RTW Fall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Emma Roberts Kicks Off New York Fashion Week With Bottega Veneta’s Jodie Bag in Hand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Bottega Veneta’s Jodie bag has been an It bag since it debuted in 2020; it’s been spotted on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff and many, many more. Another celebrity to add to the list? Emma Roberts, who wore the Jodie just last night, proving we’re still not over it in 2023.More from WWDLooks Celebrating KitchenAid's Reveal of Hibiscus as Color of the YearA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Remembering André Leon Talley at His Estate Sale Preview at Christie’s

NEW YORK — The barriers-breaking fashion journalist André Leon Talley liked to make his presence known, and fittingly his persona was very much on full display at Christie’s Thursday night. The occasion was a celebration of Christie’s upcoming live and online auction of “The Collection of André Leon Talley,” and many of the few hundred guests dressed stylishly as a nod to the fashion insider. It was selfie-city in several of the auction house’s galleries where guests posed in front of portraits of Talley and an array of his personal belongings, including towers of “ALT” monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, glittery jewels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Queen Latifah Takes Lux Leather to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Queen Latifah donned a monochromatic ensemble for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appearing on Wednesday’s episode in a sleek forest-green leather set. Latifah’s outfit consisted of a green jacket with a matching pair of straight-leg trousers in a liquid leather-like material. The jacket had a sharp collar and an oversize fit, adorned with a large shirt pocket. For shoes, Latifah slipped into a pair of beige boots with a round toe. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings by Sister Love. Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style, with her honey-brown tresses framing her face. Latifah worked with stylist Jason Rembert for her night show outfit.
WWD

WWD

46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy