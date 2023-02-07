West Mountain announces torch parade and fireworks

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On February 18, the West Mountain Ski Area will be hosting its Annual Fire on the Mountain event. Festivities kick off with live music beginning at 7 p.m. by Ten Most Wanted, a local band out of Saratoga Springs known for performing new and classic R&B, Funk, Soul, and Rock favorites.

The torchlight parade is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m., with fireworks following immediately after. The restaurant will be open until 9 p.m., and the cafeteria will close at 11 p.m. when the celebrations wrap up. West Mountain Ski Area is asking pet owners to leave pets at home for this event.

