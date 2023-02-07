ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl

And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events in sports taking place tomorrow. Many of us look forward to it all year. Of course, we're talking about the Super Bowl. This year, Rihanna will be there, and so will some powerful messages about one of the central religious figures of all time. We're talking about Jesus.
Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, dies at 94

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, has died. His career spanned seven decades and was noted for his collaborations with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones and the Carpenters, among many others. Bacharach penned more than 70 Top 40 hits - among them, "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By" and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He was 94 years old. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Fresh Air celebrates the 50th anniversary of 'Schoolhouse Rock'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month was the golden anniversary of "Schoolhouse Rock!" the series of animated musical shorts that aired on ABC from 1973 to 1984. If you don't know how many years ago that was, you may not have watched enough "Schoolhouse Rock!" Like "Sesame Street," which had premiered on public television four years earlier, "Schoolhouse Rock!" set out to use catchy music and friendly visuals to teach kids about things, like whether the word thing was a noun or a verb. Each "Schoolhouse Rock!" segment was a three-minute interstitial cartoon inserted between ABC's other shows on Saturday morning. The subject of the first series of cartoons was "Multiplication Rock," followed by "Grammar Rock," "America Rock," "Science Rock," "Money Rock" and "Earth Rock." The songs in those series included a number of informative earworms that educated young viewers in the 1970s and beyond - songs such as "I'm Just A Bill" and "Conjunction Junction."
Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'

PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
