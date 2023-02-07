Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Fresh Air Weekend: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'; Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles...
A rarely-revived Lorraine Hansberry play is here — and it's messy but powerful
After playwright Lorraine Hansberry rocketed to stardom in 1959 with A Raisin in the Sun, she followed it up, five years later, with The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. The show had a short Broadway run and has rarely been revived. Now, the first major New York production in almost...
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events in sports taking place tomorrow. Many of us look forward to it all year. Of course, we're talking about the Super Bowl. This year, Rihanna will be there, and so will some powerful messages about one of the central religious figures of all time. We're talking about Jesus.
2 daughters reflect on a secret their dad shared nearly 20 years ago
Time now for StoryCorps. Nearly 20 years ago, David Hedison came to a StoryCorps booth with his youngest daughter, Serena, to share something they'd never discussed. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DAVID HEDISON: I wanted to be an actor, but I realized it was going to be a battle because I...
Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, is making history nearly 20 years after her death
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, dies at 94
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, has died. His career spanned seven decades and was noted for his collaborations with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones and the Carpenters, among many others. Bacharach penned more than 70 Top 40 hits - among them, "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By" and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He was 94 years old. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Fan letters sent to 'Spider-Man' Peter Parker's address are now on display at a museum
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Spider-Man. Spider-Man. RASCOE: ...That's right, Spider-Man. But then something strange happened, says Pamela Parker, who grew up in the home in Queens, N.Y. The letters kept coming, dozens of them, all addressed to Peter Parker. PAMELA PARKER: We've got credit card offers in his names and magazines...
Titanic is in theaters now to celebrate its 25th anniversary
CELINE DION: (Singing) I see you. I feel... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Fresh Air celebrates the 50th anniversary of 'Schoolhouse Rock'
This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month was the golden anniversary of "Schoolhouse Rock!" the series of animated musical shorts that aired on ABC from 1973 to 1984. If you don't know how many years ago that was, you may not have watched enough "Schoolhouse Rock!" Like "Sesame Street," which had premiered on public television four years earlier, "Schoolhouse Rock!" set out to use catchy music and friendly visuals to teach kids about things, like whether the word thing was a noun or a verb. Each "Schoolhouse Rock!" segment was a three-minute interstitial cartoon inserted between ABC's other shows on Saturday morning. The subject of the first series of cartoons was "Multiplication Rock," followed by "Grammar Rock," "America Rock," "Science Rock," "Money Rock" and "Earth Rock." The songs in those series included a number of informative earworms that educated young viewers in the 1970s and beyond - songs such as "I'm Just A Bill" and "Conjunction Junction."
Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is
So Ari, I've got a question for you. SUMMERS: When you're out walking your dogs, do you ever just, like, start singing to them?. SHAPIRO: I think that's like shower singing. It's universal. Everybody does it. Don't you?. SUMMERS: I do. And I have to confess, I cannot carry a...
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
KERRY CONDON: (As Siobhan) You can't just all of a sudden stop being friends with a fella. CONDON: (As Siobhan) Why can't you? Because it isn't nice. Has he said something to you when he was drunk?. GLEESON: (As Colm) No, I prefer him when he's drunk. It's all the...
Director Sam Pollard on 'Bill Russell: Legend'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Sam Pollard about his new documentary Bill Russell: Legend, which is now streaming on Netflix.
Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'
PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
