Experts in psychiatry review emerging mechanisms of action in the treatment landscape of MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We’ve talked a lot about recognizing depression, how we set expectations, how we involve our patients in our decision-making, and how we select from the available therapies. Let’s talk a bit, Greg, about some of the excitement on the horizon with some of these newer emerging treatments. Which of the newest treatments are you most excited about? Just asking in general, and then I’ll throw out some specifics.

2 DAYS AGO