Planning Lung Cancer Screening, Surgery Between Clinicians and Patients
David Tom Cooke, MD, reviewed the importance of shared decision making as it relates to risk and benefit of cancer screening, as well as in more refined invasive care options. The armamentarium for lung cancer detection and treatment has become impressive and diverse. Putting these tools to best use, however, take an informed and collaborative strategy between clinicians and patients.
Matt Lander, MD: Understanding How Sarcoidosis Affects the Heart
According to older literature, most cases of sarcoidosis involve the lungs, but Dr. Matthew Lander explains why there could be more to the rare disease. The granulomas associated with sarcoidosis often present in the lungs and lymph nodes leading to inhibited ariways, inflammation, and fibrosis of tissue, but the rare disease isn't restricted to just that.
Etanercept Biosimilar SB4 Proves Safe, Effective for Treatment of Adult Patients With JIA
Investigators sought to analyze adherence, safety, and the clinical outcome in patients treated with the etanercept biosimilar, SB4. The etanercept biosimilar, SB4 (Benepali), was shown to be effective and well tolerated in adult patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), according to a study published in Arthritis Research and Therapy.1 At the end of the study period, therapy survival was considered comparable to the bio-originator.
Vixarelimab Reduced Pruritus for One Third of Patients with Prurigo Nodularis
In recent phase 2 trial data, a monoclonal antibody called vixarelimab showed strong results for prurigo nodularis treatment. A third of prurigo nodularis patients treated with vixarelimab showed major reductions of pruritus and reported clear or almost clear skin after 8 weeks, according to recent findings.1. The chronic skin condition—known...
Emerging Treatments in MDD
Experts in psychiatry review emerging mechanisms of action in the treatment landscape of MDD. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We’ve talked a lot about recognizing depression, how we set expectations, how we involve our patients in our decision-making, and how we select from the available therapies. Let’s talk a bit, Greg, about some of the excitement on the horizon with some of these newer emerging treatments. Which of the newest treatments are you most excited about? Just asking in general, and then I’ll throw out some specifics.
FDA Expands Label for Abrocitinib to Include Adolescents With Atopic Dermatitis
The treatment, developed by Pfizer, has been approved by the FDA for adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved abrocitinib (CIBINQO) for the treatment of adolescent patients 12-18 years with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic treatments, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.
Extended Infusion Piperacillin/Tazobactam Reduces Risk of Mortality, C Difficile Infections
Standard infusion group had more patients with P. aeruginosa isolates from blood and respiratory cultures, ICU status at the start of therapy and longer duration of treatment. Extended infusion piperacillin/tazobactam administered in a hospital setting could reduce the risk of mortality and other negative outcomes, even in non-critically ill patients.1.
Newly Diagnosed T2D Subtypes Show No Difference in Retinal Microvascular Structure
A multivariate linear mixed model regression analysis of eyes without DR indicates no statistically significant differences in retinal venular or arteriolar width between subtypes and patients with classical T2D. Frederik N. Pedersen. A new cross-sectional study investigating retinal microvascular markers in type 2 diabetes (T2D) subphenotypes reported no significant difference...
Electronic Questionnaire Effectively Integrates Patient-Reported Outcomes in Clinical Care
Electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) questionnaires may allow rheumatologists to better understand the patient's experience and monitor improvements over time. The novel Audit4 electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) system proved to be a valuable tool for incorporating PROs into a clinical care setting and helped to provide a better understanding of disease burden and the impact of interventions in a real-world setting, according to a study published in Frontiers in Digital Health.1.
Role of Positioning After Full-Thickness Macular Hole Surgery Explored in Meta-Analysis
A meta-analysis and systematic review of RCTs saw no difference between face-down positioning and non-face-down positioning with regard to full-thickness macular hole closure. A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials explored the importance of postoperative face-down positioning in achieving anatomic and functional success after full-thickness macular hole surgery.1.
Family History Affects the Individual Risk of Major Depression
Exposure to maternal, paternal, or full sibling major depression was associated with a two-fold higher risk of major depression for men. A family history of major depression can drastically increase the individual risk of developing major depression.1. A team, led by Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, PhD, Msc, Center for Clinical Research...
Telemedicine Evaluations Improve Accessibility Without Compromising Results of of Bariatric Surgery
A retrospective cohort study of more than 1200 patients who underwent bariatric surgery suggests a fully remote preoperative evaluation performed via telemedicine was noninferior to in-person evaluations for clinical outcomes and health care utilization. Anita Courcoulas, MD. Contrary to the beliefs of many in the field, new research suggests patient...
Predicting COPD Exacerbations: Investigators Identify New Biomarkers Using CT
The analysis uses patient data from SPIROMICS, followed by an external validation with the results from COPDGene. Computed Tomography (CT) scanning has become a cornerstone of the characterization of lung disease, and in new research, it's demonstrated usefulness as a tool to identify patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are at high risk of experiencing severe exacerbations. 1.
Cotoretigene Toliparvovec Could Improve Visual Function in XLRP
A post-hoc analysis of the XIRIUS and XOLARIS trials suggest the gene therapy improved some visual function for patients with XLRP, but the reported SAEs require further safety assessments. A post-hoc analysis of two clinical trials investigating the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) linked cotoretigene toliparvovec (BIIB112/AAV8-RPGR) gene therapy...
Global Study Finds Asthma Management Inadequate
Findings demonstrated a significant association between having an asthma management plan and use of inhaled or oral medicine, independent of country income and asthma severity. Luis García-Marcos, PhD. An international investigation on asthma assessed medicine use, management plan availability, and disease control in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood.1 Based on...
Study Shows Gout is Likely Under-Reported in Dialysis Populations
The study utilized a nationwide cohort of patients with hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to evaluate gout prevalence, practice patterns, and clinical associations. Results from a large cohort of North American patients with hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) showed that gout is a frequently occurring comorbidity and may be under-reported in this patient population. However, a history of gout was not associated with worse clinical or patient-reported outcomes (PROs), according to a study published in Kidney360.1.
