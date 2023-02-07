ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Racially-charged messages spark community conversation at RHAM High School

By Samantha Stewart, Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CENIw_0kfDhmCg00

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — RHAM High School hosted a community conversation Tuesday evening after racially charged messages were found in the school’s bathroom.

This incident comes just months after a hate crime was investigated at the high school for a noose that was found hanging in the boy’s locker room.

READ: 17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

The high school wrote in a press release that on Friday “racially charged graffiti” was discovered in a school bathroom. When administrators were made aware of the situation, they said they immediately contacted local and state police.

School officials stated that the district does not tolerate hateful behavior, and they are hopeful they can identify the person behind the messages.

Since late November, when the incident with the noose was discovered at RHAM High School, officials stated the school has taken several steps to curb hateful behavior. Joelle Murchison, a statewide leader in Connecticut, has been working in step with the high school to enforce these efforts.

Murchison has presented at a board of education meeting and facilitated focus groups with students and staff which focus on diversity and inclusion.

“Our district does not tolerate hateful behavior or actions,” RHAM Superintendent Colin McNamara said.

Tuesday’s focus was about making change on an individual level.

“One relationship at a time is a chance for us to learn enough about each other that we can dispel the myth and dispel the stories and dispel the assumptions, the biases that we think are the case about people and really understand who we are,” Murchison said.

Students drove from Willimantic to show their support.

“I want to make sure that everyone gets my message, and other people’s messages, because I know how hard it is as a person of color to go through being called the n-word, to go through all of it,” Jazmin Santiago said. “I don’t want other people suffering the way I did.”

RHAM officials also announced its first “Respect Day” on Feb. 16, which will focus on treating others with kindness and dignity, the school stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Manchester Asst. Principal Pushed by Student, Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials

An assistant principal is being treated in the hospital after a student pushed them down, causing them to fall at school in Manchester, according to the school district. The incident happened at Bennet Academy on Main Street Friday morning. Manchester Public Schools said one of the school's assistant principals was injured in a fall after being pushed from behind by a student.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event is about bringing awareness to important issues and bringing resources to men, who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

'A great honor': Nine Black community members honored with exhibit

NEW BRITAIN – He didn’t have any teachers that looked like him growing up, but today Quentin McDougald hopes young Black students at his school can see his success as an example. One of nine Black community members honored in a Black History Month exhibit outside Mayor Erin...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
hartfordschools.org

Weaver High School Students Launch Live Radio Show

Tune in to WQTQ-FM 89.9 FM on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at noon for the launch of Weaver High School students’ live radio show, Teen Takeover. The show is produced by students in the Journalism and Media academic track at Weaver High School. Helping the students launch the show have been WQTQ-FM’s Tom Smith and Connie Coles, and ReadyCT Program Manager for the Journalism and Media Track, Oshane Thorpe.
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano seeking reelection

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol mayor Jeff Caggiano is running for reelection. He is a republican – who took office two years ago after a massive local victory for the GOP.Caggiano says he wants to continue to lead the city as several major development projects take shape downtown. Mayor Caggiano told News 8 he believes […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy