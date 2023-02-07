ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows

It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Contemporary Arts Center revitalizes sixth floor Creativity Center

CINCINNATI — From music to painting to sculpture and science, art comes to life at the Contemporary Arts Center, and staffer Kate Elliott says there is something for everyone. “We really strive to make creativity accessible to people of all ages.”. Visitors say that creativity awakens and inspires the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her

A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Dayton mother

DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Dayton woman. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police. Police said Chapman's vehicle was recovered in Middletown, Ohio,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners

CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati

Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy