Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLWT 5
'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
WLWT 5
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
WLWT 5
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows
It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
WLWT 5
FBI searching for missing Dayton mother as the family continues to find her
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing mother. A large-scale search is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 for the 30 year old from Dayton. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police.
WLWT 5
Contemporary Arts Center revitalizes sixth floor Creativity Center
CINCINNATI — From music to painting to sculpture and science, art comes to life at the Contemporary Arts Center, and staffer Kate Elliott says there is something for everyone. “We really strive to make creativity accessible to people of all ages.”. Visitors say that creativity awakens and inspires the...
WLWT 5
Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her
A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
WLWT 5
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Dayton mother
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Dayton woman. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police. Police said Chapman's vehicle was recovered in Middletown, Ohio,...
WLWT 5
Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners
CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
WLWT 5
Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati
Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Comfortable February air with cool mornings, sunny afternoons
CINCINNATI — The winds have finally died down and we'll enjoy some comfortable February air through the weekend. No, not hitting the 60s like Thursday, but it looks like we'll get that warm again next week. On Friday, plan on cloudy skies all day. That keeps temperatures from moving...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Water Works monitoring water quality after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long, Greater Cincinnati Water Works is monitoring the water quality in the Cincinnati area after the train derailment and release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine. Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in...
WLWT 5
Man arrested in connection to fatal October shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened in October. Lorenzo Cobb, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the arrest report, Cobb is being charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old baby
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-week-old baby in Brown County. According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 24 2022, deputies responded to the 4000 block of State Route 286 for a report of an 11-week-old baby that wasn't breathing.
WLWT 5
Rothenberg Academy closes due to flooding repairs; students will move to temporary schools
CINCINNATI — Students in Over-the-Rhine will move their classes to two other schools starting next week. CPS announced Friday, due to significant flooding at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, the school's HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced. Officials made the decision after the school's basement flooded and the replacement...
WLWT 5
'He chose happiness': Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief remembered for his work ethic, quick wit
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to pay their final respects to the city of Fairfield's Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner. Wagner died unexpectedly last week at the age of 53. "A son lost a father, mom lost a son, a family lost their brother, and...
Comments / 4