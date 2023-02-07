An announcement could come as early as next month. Facebook parent company Meta reportedly plans to further reduce its headcount in the coming weeks. According to the , work at the tech giant has slowed to a crawl while it plots a new round of job cuts. Meta is likely to announce the restructuring after it has completed staff performance reviews sometime in March. In November, the company laid off or about 13 percent of its global workforce. Those cuts were the largest in Meta’s nearly 20-year history, affecting every organization within the company. Meta did not immediately to Engadget’s comment request. The Times did not report on the potential scale of the restructuring.

23 HOURS AGO