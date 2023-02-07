Read full article on original website
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera
Samsung's flagship phone of 2023 is here – if you don’t count the foldables. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and has a big, beautiful OLED screen, better cameras, a new chip for even better performance and some revamped software. And, of course, there’s still a built-in S Pen for all your drawing and note taking. The highlight feature since last year’s S22 Ultra is the new 200MP sensor, which offers more options for advanced content creation. And, with five rear cameras, there are a lot of options.
Engadget
Microsoft could show off AI-powered versions of Word and Outlook this March
The company reportedly plans to integrate its Prometheus model and productivity apps. Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce upgraded Office apps with AI features in the coming weeks. According to The Verge, the tech giant is preparing to show what its Prometheus AI technology and OpenAI's language AI can do for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and other Microsoft 365 apps as soon as this March. Microsoft recently launched a reimagined Bing that can generate conversational responses to search queries, thanks to the Prometheus model, which was built with the help of OpenAI.
Engadget
Amazon reportedly greenlights a Spider-Man Noir series
Amazon is moving forward with a live-action Spider-Man Noir series, according to Variety. It will reportedly focus on “an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City” — one that isn’t Peter Parker. Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of the web-slinging hero, first seen in...
Engadget
Sony A7R V review: Awesome images, improved video, unbeatable autofocus
It’s only marred by excessive rolling shutter. Packed with prebiotics to help keep guts healthy. Sony’s full-frame A7R IV was one of the best mirrorless cameras I’ve ever reviewed, so there was a lot of pressure on its successor. The company’s answer is the 61-megapixel A7R V, designed to deliver the maximum amount of detail for portrait and landscape photography.
Engadget
Microsoft wants students to develop better online research habits
It's easy for students to search the web when working on assignments, but Microsoft now wants to teach those students how to spot misinformation and otherwise think critically. In addition to an existing Search Coach, Microsoft is introducing a Search Progress feature in Teams for Education that helps teachers foster healthy online research habits through practice work. Educators can not only require a certain number of sources for an assignment, but check to see that students are searching responsibly — they'll know if pupils are only clicking the first site in the results, or using filters like NewsGuard to check source quality. Students can show their reasoning and work before turning in a project, too.
Engadget
Flipboard brings its notes feature to iOS and Android
The company says notes are an easy way to share ideas and kick off conversations. iOS and Android apps now include the notes feature that the company . The update brings more social elements to the Flipboard mobile apps. The company says notes are a simple way to start conversations, share ideas and perhaps build micro communities around a shared interest or theme.
Engadget
SpaceX's first attempt to fire all 33 Starship engines at once ends with mixed results
SpaceX has completed its first full static fire test for Starship, if not quite in a way that makes the first orbital test flight next month sound realistic. The company hoped to fire all 33 Raptor engines at once, but Elon Musk noted that two engines didn't make it — the mission team shut off one before startup, while the other "stopped itself." The 31 that did fire lasted the full duration, however, and Musk claims that's enough to reach orbit.
Engadget
A Japanese conveyor-belt restaurant will use AI cameras to combat 'sushi terrorism'
A viral video trend in Japan has got conveyor-belt restaurants racing to prevent food tampering. One chain, Kura Sushi, said it will use artificial intelligence to look for "suspicious opening and closing of sushi plate covers," reported this week. Kura Sushi to start upgrading existing cameras, which are used to...
Engadget
The second-gen HomePod may be easier to repair than the first
The original HomePod was notoriously difficult to repair, to the point where cutting tools were sometimes necessary. Apple isn't giving nearly as much grief with the second-gen model, however. iFixit has torn down the new smart speaker and discovered that it's far easier to pry open. The large amounts of glue are gone — you can get inside using little more than a screwdriver, and the internal components are similarly accessible. Combine this with the detachable power cord and it should be feasible to fix at least some parts yourself.
Engadget
Microsoft deploys AI in the classroom to improve public speaking and math
Microsoft announced new AI-powered classroom tools today. The company sees its new “Learning Accelerators” as helping students sharpen their speaking and math skills — while making teachers’ jobs a little easier — as children prepare for an even more technologically enhanced world. Speaker Progress is...
Engadget
1Password will soon skip passwords in favor of passkeys
1Password is going all-in on passkeys starting this summer, as the company announced today that its users would soon have the option of using passwordless logins. The move follows Google's and Apple’s passkey support starting last year. Passkeys can replace passwords by providing unique digital keys stored locally on...
Engadget
Lucid tries to keep pace with rivals with a $7,500 'EV credit'
The Air lineup isn't eligible for federal tax credits. Lucid’s luxury Air electric vehicle exceeds the thresholds for federal tax credits, but the company is still offering what it’s calling an “EV credit.” Until March 31st, those who buy certain configurations of Lucid Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models will be able to save up $7,500.
Engadget
Meta reportedly plans more job cuts
An announcement could come as early as next month. Facebook parent company Meta reportedly plans to further reduce its headcount in the coming weeks. According to the , work at the tech giant has slowed to a crawl while it plots a new round of job cuts. Meta is likely to announce the restructuring after it has completed staff performance reviews sometime in March. In November, the company laid off or about 13 percent of its global workforce. Those cuts were the largest in Meta’s nearly 20-year history, affecting every organization within the company. Meta did not immediately to Engadget’s comment request. The Times did not report on the potential scale of the restructuring.
Engadget
Amazon's Ring video doorbells and cameras are up to 35 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. has put many...
