The Celtics will look for their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a nationally televised matinee matchup. Boston will be without Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (ankle) for the matchup but will have Al Horford back in the fold as they attempt to sweep the season series against Ja Morant and company. The team could look to new addition Mike Muscala for another strong outing as well after a terrific debut on Friday night against the Hornets. The Grizzlies are playing at full strength beyond missing starting center Steven Adams due to a PCL sprain.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO