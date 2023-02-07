Springfield man charged with shooting, killing 53-year-old grandmother

One man was arrested on murder charges after killing a woman and injuring another in a Springfield shooting on Sunday, February 5.

William H. Calhoun, 40, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with “aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school safety zone,” a spokesperson for the city of Springfield said in a press release.

News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 300 block of West Liberty Street after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, Springfield Police confirmed.

Racquel Fowler, 53, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was confirmed deceased at around 2 a.m. Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Fowler was a grandmother, according to 911 calls made during the incident.

“My grandma just got shot,” a male 911 callers stated. “Somebody just shot my house up and my grandma got shot.” Other 911 callers reported a similar sighting of a suspect shooting into a house.

The caller did not know where she was shot, but explained, “I can’t lose my grandmother.” Fowler was not breathing when the caller checked her condition during the call.

The 29-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, had a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to a local hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Calhoun’s picture was not immediately released by law enforcement.

Springfield Police investigators are continuing to gather information in the case. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 937-324-7680 or 937-324- 7716.



