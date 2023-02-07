ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield man charged with shooting, killing 53-year-old grandmother

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TInJR_0kfDh3lM00

One man was arrested on murder charges after killing a woman and injuring another in a Springfield shooting on Sunday, February 5.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police ID 53-year-old woman killed in Springfield shooting

William H. Calhoun, 40, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with “aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school safety zone,” a spokesperson for the city of Springfield said in a press release.

News Center 7 previously reported that Springfield Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 300 block of West Liberty Street after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, Springfield Police confirmed.

Racquel Fowler, 53, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was confirmed deceased at around 2 a.m. Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Fowler was a grandmother, according to 911 calls made during the incident.

“My grandma just got shot,” a male 911 callers stated. “Somebody just shot my house up and my grandma got shot.” Other 911 callers reported a similar sighting of a suspect shooting into a house.

The caller did not know where she was shot, but explained, “I can’t lose my grandmother.” Fowler was not breathing when the caller checked her condition during the call.

The 29-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, had a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to a local hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Calhoun’s picture was not immediately released by law enforcement.

Springfield Police investigators are continuing to gather information in the case. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 937-324-7680 or 937-324- 7716.


Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Lima man in custody after attempted child abduction

LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.
LIMA, OH
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 7 years for assault

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to seven years in prison for felonious assault on Thursday. Marcus Irvine, 27, was originally charged with kidnapping — a first degree felony — and second-degree felonious assault, but agreed to plea to the assault charge if the state dismissed the first count.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy