Graduation Rates: Local school districts respond to state report

Clatskanie and Rainier School District officials were unavailable as the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released the annual statewide Graduation Rate Report Jan. 26.

The statewide rate for the class of 2022 is 81.3 percent, marking gains for every student group compared to the previous year. It is the second-highest statewide graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to the ODE.

In this report, the Chief is able to include comments from Clatskanie and Rainier School District officials concerning the graduation rates.

Clatskanie Interim Superintendent Ken Parshall and Clatskanie Middle/High School Principal Jeff Williams share their insight into the numbers in the following conversation with The Chief.

The Chief: What is the latest graduation rate for Clatskanie/Middle High School and is that up or down compared to the past few years?

Ken Parshall/Jeff Williams: The most recent 4 Year graduation rate moved from 67% for class of 2021 to 70.21% for the class of 2022. In addition, the five-year graduation rate moved from 62.5% to 74.47%.

The Chief: What are the factors that keep students from graduation?

Parshall/Williams: Factors that impact students from graduation today still have a gap in learning from covid, and student attendance due to COVID. We are teaching students and staff what in person learning is and we are closely monitoring current data to close the gaps.

The Chief: What programs are in place to help lead students to graduation?

Parshall/Williams: We have 9th grade success, a program that provides students the opportunity to build skill sets to be successful in learning. A certified staff member works with each 9th grade student to closely monitor grades, progress and sets up interventions for student learning. Also, this is the first year of a new Language Arts curriculum K-12 that is aligned to state standards. This year the district is planning on a new math K-12 adoption.

The Chief: What other programs/services are necessary to ensure that all students have the opportunity to graduate?

Parshall/Williams: Fine tune our tiered intervention system to address gaps in learning. We are working with staff to develop a weekly schedule which allows for additional time and support for students to learn essential standards for each course.

Rainier School District

The Chief also reached out to Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick for his insight into the Rainier Jr./Sr. High School graduation rate.

The Rainier School District’s 4-year graduation rate has seen an increase every year (2017-18 was 87.3% and 21-22 was 89%) with the exception of 2020-21 school year which dropped to 65%, according to Hattrick.

“One can assume that the 2020-21 school year was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which decreased our entire county’s graduation rate to 67.57%,” Hattrick said. “Over the past few years, the Rainier School District has done a great deal to address the learning needs of all students.”

Those efforts include:

Summer school programming.

After-school tutoring.

Implementation of an internal assessment system to support educators targeting and addressing student learning needs.

Inclusive practices for our student services department.

Addressing school climate through increased instructional, administrative, and clinical staff.

“While we’re pleased that our graduation rate is above the state average, we believe that we still have work to do until every student graduates on-time,” Hattrick said. “As we progress through the school year, we continue to review all student data available to us as a means of modifying our interventions to make meaningful improvements for our students. These improvements will be reflected in our schools’ improvement plans.”

Statewide assessment

“Each graduate represents an individual and family success story, a point of pride for their community, and a stronger future for Oregon,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “It will take focused leadership and increased accountability to continue our recovery and ensure that all of Oregon’s children are better served by our investments in K-12 schools. All of our education investments must be paired with specific strategies to ensure we know how the dollars that are spent are connected to the education priorities that Oregonians care about. Every child is full of promise, and I am committed to creating the conditions for them to thrive.”

After a slight drop due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide 2022 graduation rates are a positive sign that Oregon’s students and school systems are continuing to recover, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

Notably, students completing two credits in an approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program of Study significantly exceeded the statewide average, graduating at a rate of 93.0 percent. Students who successfully completed English Learner programs prior to entering high school in Oregon graduated at 86.4 percent, 5.1 percentage points higher than the statewide average and an all-time high for that student group.

“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student-centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”