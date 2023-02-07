ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

How Iowa’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota House OKs food program bills

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70

FLORENCE, Ala. — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals. Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (16-11, 8-6) with 17 points.
FLORENCE, AL
voiceofalexandria.com

Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68

LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Merrimack Warriors defeated the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 75-68 on Saturday night. The Warriors improved to 11-16 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 9-16.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy