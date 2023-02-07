ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Where Georgia football ranks in terms of returning production for the 2023 season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysZr0_0kfDgWLp00

Kirby Smart knew almost immediately that Georgia wasn’t going to experience the same type of personnel drain as the 2022 team saw. While 10 players entered the transfer portal and 13 more are NFL draft eligible, 15 of the 24 starters from the national championship game return for Georgia.

As for how their production relates to the rest of college football, Georgia finds itself 80th in Bill Connelly’s rankings in terms of returning production . On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia ranks 109th in returning production. The biggest reason why for the low ranking on that side of the ball can be attributed to the loss of leading passer Stetson Bennett along with starting offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Returning receiving yards make up 24 percent of returning production, passing yards 23 percent, the offensive line starts 47 percent and rushing yards 6 percent.

The Bulldogs do bring back their top two pass catchers in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Georgia also imported the leading receivers from Missouri and Mississippi State via the transfer portal. Sedrick Van Pran’s return at center will also help whoever steps in for Bennett.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
121K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy