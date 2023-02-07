ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Has Perfect Response for ‘Haters’ at the Trampoline Park

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 5 days ago

We hate to think of our kids being teased or made fun of , but it's important to prepare them for the possibility so they know how to respond. Most importantly, we want them to learn how to shake these rude comments off. Sometimes mean words can stay with kids for the rest of their lives.

The adorable little boy in this video from @thepaperoutlet seems to be able to recognize when people are saying things that are rude, and even better, he's doing an amazing job of not letting the mean stuff they're saying bother him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This guy is the cutest! "Don't call Isaac Hasbulla," wrote the dad, and perhaps Isaac is often compared to the Russian influencer. But kids don't like to be called any other names than their own, and they definitely don't like being compared to famous internet personalities. But he's not letting that get him down. He's still going to totally have a fun day at the trampoline park. He's like, "who cares about those haters?" and runs off to jump some more.

Interestingly, quite a few commenters dropped in to say that they might have innocently said the same type of thing if they were kids, because Isaac does resemble Hasbulla. But that's not really the point, other commenters said; the point is that Isaac doesn't want to be compared to Hasbulla but he still handled himself very well.

"Awww he's so cute and he handled it so maturely," wrote one person. "Walk away, vent to steam, get back at it. I love him so much."

Isaac definitely knows how to shake the haters off!

