"You Couldn't Trust Kyrie," NBA Source Reveals Thoughts About The Controversial Mavericks Star

Kyrie Irving is not trust worthy as per an anonymous source.

Kyrie Irving is usually considered one of the most skilled players in his position in the league. As a result, when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it caused shockwaves around the league. Most teams wanted to get a deal done with the Nets in order to get Kyrie on their team.

But at the same time, Irving has always been involved in controversy throughout his career. His time with the Brooklyn Nets was a prime example of unprofessional and unpredictable behavior.

Despite that, the Mavericks have placed trust in the 30-year-old and gave up a lot of assets to acquire him. But can they truly trust Kyrie Irving ?

An Anonymous Source Gets Real On Kyrie Irving

Ever since it has been announced that Irving will now be forming a duo with Luka Doncic in Dallas, many have reacted to the trade. Even his former teammate James Harden had a reaction to it, albeit cold .

One common thing among those reactions has been the constant issue of people finding it hard to trust Irving when the going gets tough. Keeping that in mind, NBA writer Michael Scotto recently shared his thoughts on what an anonymous NBA source told him about Irving.

" A lot more was expected of this duo. From not only themselves, but from the public and management here as well. Ultimately, I remember talking with a source close to James Harden when he got traded. At the time when Harden wanted out, the source told me that: 'You couldn't trust Kyrie.' And that became evident over the years with Kyrie."



As Scotto revealed, there were a lot of expectations from Irving during his time with the Brooklyn Nets. But the 30-year-old failed to live up to most of those expectations, and now there is still a lot of doubt about whether he can play basketball at a consistent level with the Dallas Mavericks.

