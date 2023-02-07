Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes ViralSara IrshadAustin, TX
Related
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
UT Surplus REuse Store breathes new life into used university furniture, books
Each week, the UT Surplus REuse Store opens its doors to hundreds of UT students and community members alike, in an effort to breathe new life into repurposed goods.
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
enchantingtexas.com
13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas
Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
Cedar Park SWAT standoff ends after nearly 13 hours, man taken into custody
Officials said law enforcement are responding to the 400 block of Marigold Lane, per a Cedar Park Police tweet.
Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’
The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
fox7austin.com
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
P Terry’s to Debut in Bastrop
“We don’t have an opening date as we are still waiting on permits,” Mr. Terry said.
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Strong reactions to Gov. Abbott's memo on diversity
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 50% of the students at the University of Texas at Austin are people of color. Freshman Alluwee Moore has already gotten involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives on campus. What You Need To Know. More than 50% of the UT Austin population...
'Heavier than what we can handle' | Austin Disaster Relief gets thousands of requests for cleanup
MOUNTAIN CITY, Texas — When the ice storm hit, Mountain City residents Pauline and Ron Tom were left with a yard filled with downed limbs and branches that kept piling up for two days. "It's like God doing the finish work, bringing down what was left over. We started...
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Comments / 0