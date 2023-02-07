To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO