WCJB
Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death. Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department rescues kitten from tree
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department sprang into action last week to help a kitten that was stuck in a tree. On Friday, February 3, a local resident spotted the stuck kitten and contacted the recreation and parks department. Several individuals who lived in the area informed the department that the kitten had been stuck in the tree for approximately four days.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit Lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Harley is estimated to be about 5 years old and is a black and white American Staff mix, neutered male. Don’t let his barking fool you, this boy is rearing to play and loves meeting new people! He is super sweet and LOVES toys! He can play all day if you let him, and tennis balls or jolly balls are his toy of choice! If you are looking for an adventurer with energy to match yours, Harley has got your back! ***ADOPTION SPONSORED***
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend woman charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer
A Village of Marsh Bend woman has been charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer. Pamela Ann Sullivan, 55, who lives in the Ryan Villas, was arrested this past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging her with grand theft. She was working as the transportation...
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
villages-news.com
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
villages-news.com
Jury renders decision in criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages
A Sumter County jury has rendered a decision in a criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages. Village of Sanibel resident Gerald Wilbur Lawson, 80, had been charged with aggravated battery of his neighbor, 75-year-old Leanna Hood, which she alleged occurred on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson lives at 566 Bradford Loop and Hood lives at 562 Bradford Loop.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County
A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident responds to those complaining about lack of shopping options
A Marion County resident recently submitted a letter to Ocala-News.com in response to multiple residents who voiced their complaints regarding a lack of shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “People, the times they are a changing. With everything going on in this country, we should be glad there are not more...
villages-news.com
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
ocala-news.com
Andrew and Melissa Babbitt
Andrew John and Melissa Lien Babbitt, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Andy was born in Oswego, New York, on May 28, 1966. Andy moved to Freeport, Maine, when he was 6 years old. He attended and graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport. Andy and his family moved to Ocala, Florida in 1985. Andy worked in the construction industry while studying and taking examinations to become a certified building inspector licensed by the State of Florida. The City of Ocala employed Andy and was later promoted to Chief Building Official. Andy and Melissa also utilized their Contractor’s License to create and operate an LLC for the development of residential properties.
ocala-news.com
Resident says dentists in Ocala/Marion County have lack of competition, technical skill
I completely agree with the other writer concerning dentists in this area. My wife has her regular dentist in another city, but due to a cavity that has grown, she wanted to get her teeth cleaned and the tooth pulled. We have a dental discount plan that we are members...
WESH
Hundreds gather for annual Night to Shine event in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday night across Florida, the country, and even the globe, teens and adults of all abilities gathered for a Night to Shine. It's a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Keith Van Pelt has been coming to Night to Shine for a while. "I've...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't camp at this terrifying site in Astor, Florida
I’m not sure why my friend and I have been on this weird Florida camping kick ever since I arrived in Orlando, but we’ve had an obsession with finding the perfect place to go on a camping trip for almost two years now.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
