Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks Department rescues kitten from tree

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department sprang into action last week to help a kitten that was stuck in a tree. On Friday, February 3, a local resident spotted the stuck kitten and contacted the recreation and parks department. Several individuals who lived in the area informed the department that the kitten had been stuck in the tree for approximately four days.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets

Check out these adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter. For more information, visit Lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Harley is estimated to be about 5 years old and is a black and white American Staff mix, neutered male. Don’t let his barking fool you, this boy is rearing to play and loves meeting new people! He is super sweet and LOVES toys! He can play all day if you let him, and tennis balls or jolly balls are his toy of choice! If you are looking for an adventurer with energy to match yours, Harley has got your back! ***ADOPTION SPONSORED***
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears

To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Jury renders decision in criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages

A Sumter County jury has rendered a decision in a criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages. Village of Sanibel resident Gerald Wilbur Lawson, 80, had been charged with aggravated battery of his neighbor, 75-year-old Leanna Hood, which she alleged occurred on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson lives at 566 Bradford Loop and Hood lives at 562 Bradford Loop.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County

A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Andrew and Melissa Babbitt

Andrew John and Melissa Lien Babbitt, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Andy was born in Oswego, New York, on May 28, 1966. Andy moved to Freeport, Maine, when he was 6 years old. He attended and graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport. Andy and his family moved to Ocala, Florida in 1985. Andy worked in the construction industry while studying and taking examinations to become a certified building inspector licensed by the State of Florida. The City of Ocala employed Andy and was later promoted to Chief Building Official. Andy and Melissa also utilized their Contractor’s License to create and operate an LLC for the development of residential properties.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

