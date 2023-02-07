Read full article on original website
WCTV
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with...
WCTV
Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain continued to move through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday morning that prompted flood watches and warnings. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia until 3:45 p.m. Friday as Doppler-radar-estimated totals for the last 12 hours totaled between 3 to 6 inches.
WCTV
Replay: Full Court Friday (2/11)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.
WCTV
‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will step off in Tallahassee on Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday. The 170-mile trek is a tribute dedicated to honoring and remembering military servicemembers who died in more recent years during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.
