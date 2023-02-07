Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
WIBW
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
1350kman.com
City unveils, dedicates new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility
The City of Manhattan proudly unveiled their new joint maintenance facility during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. City Manager Ron Fehr delivered some opening remarks about the $22.5 million building that will now house over 100 employees from various departments and facilities across the city. Fehr said...
WIBW
Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is hosting its 60th annual Home Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 125 contractors and builders are showcasing their goods and services at the home show that kicked off Friday morning. Many, like Lynda Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Bath and Sink, said they’ve been preparing for this day.
WIBW
Joint Maintenance Facility held its ribbon cutting ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials and construction representatives presided over a public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony today inside the City’s brand-new joint maintenance facility, located southeast of U.S. 24 at 1000 Levee Drive. The event, held in the north vehicle repair and maintenance bay, began with comments from...
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
KVOE
Crash involving vehicle, utility pole near Emporia under investigation
Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
WIBW
Sun blamed for three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bright sunshine was being blamed for a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jackson Street. Authorities said a white Honda minivan rear-ended a red Chevrolet Cavalier, which in turn struck the...
WIBW
Sunday forecast: A couple nice days ahead, storm #1 arrives Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice in the low 50s and today will be great in the upper 50s, maybe even 60 degrees. Southwest winds today will be a little breezy so any outdoor plans should prepare for winds at 10 to 15 mph, not unbearable. If you have plans to watch the KC Chiefs game today or have plans to be outside to watch, there shouldn’t be any weather complications. Enjoy the game and let’s hope for a Chiefs victory! Monday continues to be warm and then we get an areawide rainfall Tuesday.
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location. Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
tourcounsel.com
Oak Park Mall | Shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas
Oak Park Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located in Overland Park, Kansas, containing over 180 stores in a covered area of 1,607,803 sq ft (149,369.8 m2). It is the largest mall in the Kansas City Metro Area as well as the entire state of Kansas, and is split into two levels and contains five department stores. It was developed by Copaken, White & Blitt in conjunction with Frank Morgan and Sherman Dreiseszun.
KVOE
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
WIBW
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Comments / 0