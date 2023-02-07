TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice in the low 50s and today will be great in the upper 50s, maybe even 60 degrees. Southwest winds today will be a little breezy so any outdoor plans should prepare for winds at 10 to 15 mph, not unbearable. If you have plans to watch the KC Chiefs game today or have plans to be outside to watch, there shouldn’t be any weather complications. Enjoy the game and let’s hope for a Chiefs victory! Monday continues to be warm and then we get an areawide rainfall Tuesday.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO