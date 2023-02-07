Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
PITTSBURGH LEGEND PAUL MARTHA PASSES AWAY
One of Pittsburgh’s pioneer sports figures has passed away at the age of 80. John “Paul” Martha, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, was a Pitt star on the football field and basketball court, a Steelers number-one draft choice in 1964, and a Duquesne law school graduate and attorney who worked for the Edward DeBartolo family when they owned both the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY A. HAPSIC, 84
Shirley A. Hapsic, 84 formerly of Torrance, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 09, 2023 at Indian Haven, Indiana, PA. She was born August 01, 1938 in Torrance, PA, the daughter of the late Kenneth Allen and Mary (Martin) Allen. Shirley was a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and...
wdadradio.com
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER FD AIDED WITH NEW WATER LINES
The Marion Center fire department has announced that a recent water project will benefit fire suppression efforts in the community. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said that Shadco LLC recently installed two water lines into the fire station. The project took two days to complete, but the department and the community both benefit from it. The new lines will change the building over to city water and give the department a place to fill their trucks indoors and out of the elements. Officials also said that the overall water project has added 26 fire hydrants to their service area as well.
wdadradio.com
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY FIRE COMPANIES, EMS RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Twenty-one fire companies and two ambulance services in Indiana County have been awarded grants through the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the office of the State Fire Commissioner. The funds can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and for recruitment and retention efforts. Fire companies are also permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts to build new facilities.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK
Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
