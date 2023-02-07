Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMedina, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the ViolenceBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Perseverance defines Super Bowl champ Anthony Wright
Former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright holds the distinction of being the only former Gamecocks quarterback with a Super Bowl ring during the Southeastern Conference era. Wright joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show on Friday to talk about his decade-long NFL career (he’s also started more NFL games as a...
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
Former Gamecock gets his Super Bowl ring
Upon further review, there is a former South Carolina Gamecock who won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles in a memorable 38-35 championship game and on one sideline was former Gamecocks player and assistant coach, Rod Wilson. Wilson has now...
Falcons Hire Alabama Crimson Tide Assistant to Defensive Staff
The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing a member of its coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons are poaching Dave Huxtable and hiring him to help out with the defense.
Resetting the 2024 Texas A&M recruiting board on defense
Breaking down Texas A&M's big board on defense in the 2024 cycle. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Bulldog greats Chris Jones, Willie Gay grab Super Bowl win with Kansas City Chiefs
Two Mississippi State Bulldogs are Super Bowl Champions. Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII put some great Mississippi talent and Starkville and Mississippi State was represented as much as anyone. Houston’s Chris Jones and Starkville’s Willie Gay were never teammates at MSU but grew up within about 45 minutes of each other, became national recruits and eventually starred for the Bulldogs.
Stanford RB E.J. Smith signs NIL deal with Bounty while prepping for 2023
It’s a transitional period for E.J. Smith for the first time in Palo Alto. He’s one of many Stanford Cardinal players who are adjusting from the ground-based, slow mesh concepts of the tail end of the David Shaw era to a new regime in Troy Taylor. And Smith got the chance to talk about the transition in his one-on-one with Cardinal247 made possible by his new NIL deal with Bounty. Smith spent time at Radio Row in Arizona to promote the company ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The Bucket Backs Holtmann
This is usually the time where we start looking forward optimistically to the NFL Draft and Spring Game, enjoy a NCAA Tournament-bound set of Buckeye hoops teams and sit back to enjoy the other sports like hockey and wrestling that are usually achieving at a high level. But with this...
Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Breakdown, Analysis and Looking Ahead at Possible Options in 2023
BEREA, Ohio -- Most NFL observers projected the Browns to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL entering the 2022 season, with four of the five starters receiving post-season honors. The lone exception was right tackle Jack-Conklin, who was a former All-Pro and finished the season on injured reserve. The two starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller went to the Pro Bowl and both received contract extensions with the Browns during the season. Center J.C. Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills were Pro Bowl alternates in 2021. Conklin received a contract extension during the 2022 season. The Browns have invested heavily in the offensive line, but still have decisions to make in the trenches.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. There are no former Kansas State players for either team...
Recruiting updates on several blue-chip prospects | Vibes with 2024 QB target | Field thinning for 2024 OL
Update on two blue-chip priority targets for Oklahoma in the class of 2024, as well as a couple of wide receiver offers generating some positive buzz.
Why Bill Self, Kansas players tabbed Ernest Udeh Jr. as KU's player of the game vs. Oklahoma
Bill Self wanted to highlight one specific performance from KU basketball’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma. It wasn’t Jalen Wilson, who led KU in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. It wasn’t Dajuan Harris, who was in attack mode all game and scored 15-plus points for the third time in four games. It wasn’t even a starter. The player who KU’s Hall of Fame head coach wanted to give props to was Ernest Udeh Jr., who had perhaps his most impactful performance of his KU basketball career.
Time to Schein: What Challenges Will the Eagles Defense Face?
Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins joins Adam Schein to break down the possible challenges the Philadelphia Eagles may face going against all-star Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two Wildcats headed to Super Bowl LVII with Chiefs
Two Kentucky Wildcats, defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, are headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Kinnard is on the 53-man roster, while Hoskins has been on the practice squad throughout this playoff run. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
