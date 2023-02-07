BEREA, Ohio -- Most NFL observers projected the Browns to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL entering the 2022 season, with four of the five starters receiving post-season honors. The lone exception was right tackle Jack-Conklin, who was a former All-Pro and finished the season on injured reserve. The two starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller went to the Pro Bowl and both received contract extensions with the Browns during the season. Center J.C. Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills were Pro Bowl alternates in 2021. Conklin received a contract extension during the 2022 season. The Browns have invested heavily in the offensive line, but still have decisions to make in the trenches.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO