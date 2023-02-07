ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
247Sports

Perseverance defines Super Bowl champ Anthony Wright

Former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright holds the distinction of being the only former Gamecocks quarterback with a Super Bowl ring during the Southeastern Conference era. Wright joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show on Friday to talk about his decade-long NFL career (he’s also started more NFL games as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Former Gamecock gets his Super Bowl ring

Upon further review, there is a former South Carolina Gamecock who won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles in a memorable 38-35 championship game and on one sideline was former Gamecocks player and assistant coach, Rod Wilson. Wilson has now...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bulldog greats Chris Jones, Willie Gay grab Super Bowl win with Kansas City Chiefs

Two Mississippi State Bulldogs are Super Bowl Champions. Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII put some great Mississippi talent and Starkville and Mississippi State was represented as much as anyone. Houston’s Chris Jones and Starkville’s Willie Gay were never teammates at MSU but grew up within about 45 minutes of each other, became national recruits and eventually starred for the Bulldogs.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Stanford RB E.J. Smith signs NIL deal with Bounty while prepping for 2023

It’s a transitional period for E.J. Smith for the first time in Palo Alto. He’s one of many Stanford Cardinal players who are adjusting from the ground-based, slow mesh concepts of the tail end of the David Shaw era to a new regime in Troy Taylor. And Smith got the chance to talk about the transition in his one-on-one with Cardinal247 made possible by his new NIL deal with Bounty. Smith spent time at Radio Row in Arizona to promote the company ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

The Bucket Backs Holtmann

This is usually the time where we start looking forward optimistically to the NFL Draft and Spring Game, enjoy a NCAA Tournament-bound set of Buckeye hoops teams and sit back to enjoy the other sports like hockey and wrestling that are usually achieving at a high level. But with this...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Breakdown, Analysis and Looking Ahead at Possible Options in 2023

BEREA, Ohio -- Most NFL observers projected the Browns to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL entering the 2022 season, with four of the five starters receiving post-season honors. The lone exception was right tackle Jack-Conklin, who was a former All-Pro and finished the season on injured reserve. The two starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller went to the Pro Bowl and both received contract extensions with the Browns during the season. Center J.C. Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills were Pro Bowl alternates in 2021. Conklin received a contract extension during the 2022 season. The Browns have invested heavily in the offensive line, but still have decisions to make in the trenches.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. There are no former Kansas State players for either team...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Why Bill Self, Kansas players tabbed Ernest Udeh Jr. as KU's player of the game vs. Oklahoma

Bill Self wanted to highlight one specific performance from KU basketball’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma. It wasn’t Jalen Wilson, who led KU in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. It wasn’t Dajuan Harris, who was in attack mode all game and scored 15-plus points for the third time in four games. It wasn’t even a starter. The player who KU’s Hall of Fame head coach wanted to give props to was Ernest Udeh Jr., who had perhaps his most impactful performance of his KU basketball career.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Two Wildcats headed to Super Bowl LVII with Chiefs

Two Kentucky Wildcats, defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, are headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Kinnard is on the 53-man roster, while Hoskins has been on the practice squad throughout this playoff run. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

247Sports

