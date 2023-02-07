Read full article on original website
Ether price started a downside correction from the $1,700 zone. ETH/USD traded below a major ascending channel with support at $1,575 on the 4-hours chart. The price might find strong bids near $1,500 or $1,430 in the coming days. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Ethereum’s ETH is correcting gains below the $1,600 level....
Linklogis’ Supply Chain ABS Issuance Reaching RMB 25 Billion on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
As the leading supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, Linklogis was awarded the “2022 Special Initiator of ABS Revitalizing Stock Assets” by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The award aims to commend the enterprises that support the issuance of asset-backed securities and tap the full potential of stock assets. The selection is based on the indicators such as bond issuance, underwriting, trading, innovation, investment, and performance of duties during the duration.
