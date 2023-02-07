As the leading supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, Linklogis was awarded the “2022 Special Initiator of ABS Revitalizing Stock Assets” by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The award aims to commend the enterprises that support the issuance of asset-backed securities and tap the full potential of stock assets. The selection is based on the indicators such as bond issuance, underwriting, trading, innovation, investment, and performance of duties during the duration.

2 DAYS AGO