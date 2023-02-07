Read full article on original website
Fire burns down home in rural Moses Lake, all occupants evacuated
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County battled a significant house fire Sunday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake. Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well...
police1.com
'There were flames all over': Wash. cops crawl through heavy smoke to save woman from house fire
QUINCY, Wash. — The fire had already engulfed the front of the house when Quincy Police Sergeant Jazzlynn Silva and QPD Officer Stephen Harder arrived on the scene. For their actions after they got there, Silva and Harder received an award from the city, another from Grant County Fire District 3, and a standing ovation from the crowd at the ceremony Tuesday.
ifiberone.com
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
Fire burns family of four’s 2-story Tri-Cities home
Flames were shooting out the front door when firefighters arrived.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 10: OR Supreme Court won't overturn lower court blockage of gun control, Grant County man rescued after falling through ice, free tax help available and more
The Oregon Supreme Court will not overturn a lower court's ruling that blocks the implementation of gun control measures, including background checks and permits. A Grant County man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice and being rescued. Free tax help is available for those that need it in Hermiston.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
ifiberone.com
Ecology fines ranch owners $267K for illegally damaging wetlands in Grant County
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the owners of King Ranch more than $260,000 for illegally damaging at least 23 alkali wetlands in Grant County. Wade and Teresa King were fined $267,540 for damaging the wetlands near Park Lake. Ecology estimates that 6.37 acres of wetlands were impacted with excavation and fill and another 1.76 acres of wetland buffer were damaged. The wetlands are protected under state law that prevents the discharge of pollution into state waters.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 7, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Pasco PD Is Seeking Your Input
In 2019 the Pasco Police Department received a significant honor. They became an accredited police department through CALEA (The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Before going any further, a little history about how Pasco PD got to that point. Many residents of the Tri-Cities remember 2015 and the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
opb.org
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining
More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
