Selma, CA

Bullpups' Coach Felder calls it a career, albeit a legendary one

Coach Brad Felder is calling it a career — and what a career it’s been. The Hanford Bullpups coach is the winningest boys basketball coach in CIF Central Section history with 576 wins. “I don’t look at it as a personal issue. I look at it that I’ve...
HANFORD, CA
Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip

I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford American Legion Post 3 to host St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Veterans Hall

The American Legion, Post 3, in Hanford, will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Saturday, March 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building. “This dinner, unlike the others we have throughout the year like our Christmas dinner where we recognize our law enforcement officer of the year, is just about the community … we aren’t going to be holding any ceremonies for the service members in attendance,” said Scott Holwell, post commander.
HANFORD, CA
Geeking out: Ohana Comic Con returns to Hanford

The Ohana Comic Con is a place where people are encouraged to geek out over their nerdiest hobbies. The traveling convention will return to Hanford on Feb. 19 and will have activities, vendors and collectibles that reflect the many branches of pop culture fandom. “The geeks and nerds — it’s...
HANFORD, CA
Jazz musician Kenny G to perform in Visalia

Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
VISALIA, CA
Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance

Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

