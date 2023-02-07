Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups' Coach Felder calls it a career, albeit a legendary one
Coach Brad Felder is calling it a career — and what a career it’s been. The Hanford Bullpups coach is the winningest boys basketball coach in CIF Central Section history with 576 wins. “I don’t look at it as a personal issue. I look at it that I’ve...
Hanford Sentinel
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip
I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford American Legion Post 3 to host St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Veterans Hall
The American Legion, Post 3, in Hanford, will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Saturday, March 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building. “This dinner, unlike the others we have throughout the year like our Christmas dinner where we recognize our law enforcement officer of the year, is just about the community … we aren’t going to be holding any ceremonies for the service members in attendance,” said Scott Holwell, post commander.
Hanford Sentinel
Geeking out: Ohana Comic Con returns to Hanford
The Ohana Comic Con is a place where people are encouraged to geek out over their nerdiest hobbies. The traveling convention will return to Hanford on Feb. 19 and will have activities, vendors and collectibles that reflect the many branches of pop culture fandom. “The geeks and nerds — it’s...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response | Photos
Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States.
Hanford Sentinel
Jazz musician Kenny G to perform in Visalia
Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
Hanford Sentinel
Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance
Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
