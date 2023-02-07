Read full article on original website
NC Auditor Beth Wood drove another state-issued car after hit-and-run charge, documents show
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Documents released by the State Auditor’s Office show Auditor Beth Wood (D) drove another state-issued car for weeks after Raleigh police charged her in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving another state-issued vehicle. The crash happened the night of Dec. 8 when police say Wood...
First Alert Forecast: more drought busting rain ahead for the rest of Super Bowl weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! Saturday afternoon was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Luckily showers were generally patchy and light. As a powerful upper low track towards the Carolinas this evening into early Sunday, we expect periods of heavy rain tonight through Sunday morning. Eastern North Carolina will be on the warmer end of this storm so lows will level out in the 40s before soaring back over 60 Sunday afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday afternoon and evening will feature scattered lighter showers. Most locations in southeast North Carolina can expect between one and three inches of rain by late Sunday night.
First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl weekend to feature soggy and cooler trend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens this Friday evening with a sluggish low pressure system that will drive rainier and cooler weather into the Cape Fear Region. Shower chances will grow to 80% Friday night and maintain 60% for Saturday, high shower chances ought to continue amid cooler breezes and temperatures settling in the 40s and 50s. Expect generally similar coolness through Saturday night, Sunday, and Sunday night with shower chances only slowly shrinking from 90% to 60% to 40%. In total, one to three inches of soaking rain - beneficial given the drought - is probable.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to...
