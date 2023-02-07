Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan ‘Exactly What I Needed’
After 10 years of marriage, Channing Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, called it quits. But the 'Magic Mike' actor has found happiness since the split.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
Matthew McConaughey says he and Kate Hudson were 'legitimately kind of pissed off at each other' while filming the iconic 'You're So Vain' scene for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
During an Instagram Live chat, the stars looked back on making the famous rom-com in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life. The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
Details About Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Daughter Shiloh
Shutterbugs most often capture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flanking her mother, Angelina Jolie, on red carpets and on shopping sprees. While the 16-year-old's relationship with Brad Pitt is less photographed, the daddy-daughter pair is exceedingly close. Shiloh and Pitt make ample time for each other without letting family feuds sever their connection, from marking special holidays together to sharing heart-to-heart conversations and indulging in pizza parties. The Brangelina bunch, comprising six children, has lived in the shadow of an acrimonious divorce and custody battle between their parents since 2016. As Pitt's dynamic with some of his family members soured, it was suggested that "Shiloh might just be the bridge he needs to better mend his relationship" (via In Touch Weekly).
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Death Cocktail Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley Took Lethal Opioids, Lost 40-50 Lbs. Weeks Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed. The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best...
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
