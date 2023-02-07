Read full article on original website
Seven hospitalized after Brockton fire in multifamily home
Seven people were hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a fire in a multifamily home in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Brockton Fire Department received a report of a fire at 25 Central Square at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Nardelli said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire extending from the second to third floors of the building and multiple people hanging out of windows.
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
Two stabbed, one dead in Jamaica Plain; juvenile charged
A woman is dead after she and another person were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, police say. According to Boston Police Department, police received a report at 4:57 p.m. Saturday of a stabbing at 5 Woodside Ave. Before officers arrived, two victims with multiple stab wounds came into the police station at 3347 Washington St., just over a block away.
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Tale Assalif of Cambridge
Massachusetts State Police have identified the body of the man who was pulled out of the Charles River on Thursday as Tale Assalif, 55, of Cambridge. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police on Thursday afternoon after he did not show up at his job, the state police said. The last time Assalif’s family saw him was on Tuesday.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Feb. 5-12
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $129,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 109 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $402,564, $248 per square foot.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Feb. 5-12
A house in Osterville that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,585, $437 per square foot.
Kelvin Verde wanted in connection with fatal Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester
Worcester police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. On Friday, the police department issued a wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester stating it is attempting to locate him. Verde has been charged with...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
Sale closed in Harwich Port: $1.1 million for a three-bedroom home
Jkj Realty Ventures Llc bought the property at 150 Bank Street, Harwich Port, from Bank Street Rt 150 on Jan. 20, 2023, for $1,077,000 which represents a price per square foot of $485. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Robert Ivarson, who threw bananas at Black neighbors’ home, pleads guilty to 100+ charges
A Lexington man who over the course of several months threw bananas onto his Haitian neighbors’ driveway, and who kept Ku Klux Klan, Nazi and Confederate paraphernalia at his home alongside dozens of guns, has pleaded guilty to a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 other charges, authorities said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week
A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
Boston Mayor’s finance director charged with money laundering in alleged prison drug scheme
The Administration and Finance Director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office was arraigned Friday on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged prison drug smuggling scheme. Boston 25 News broke the news that Freda Brasfield was arraigned in Woburn Superior Court Friday on charges of money laundering...
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Everything we know about the Robinson family murder-suicide case in Andover
A 12-year-old boy and his parents were found shot dead inside their Andover home in the early-morning hours of Feb. 9. Now, officials say the case was an act of domestic violence: a murder-suicide. Here’s everything we know so far about what happened to the Robinson family.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket
A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown jokes Jayson Tatum is ‘lying’ about buying him a car
BOSTON — After Jayson Tatum elbowed Jaylen Brown in the face that resulted in a facial fracture, the Celtics star said he felt “terrible” and that he would buy Brown a new car for his troubles. But that was news to Brown when he spoke Sunday in the C’s locker room, so he directly asked Tatum whether he would get a new car.
Worcester Railers fall to Reading Royals during Pink in the Rink Night (photos)
WORCESTER – The Railers and Royals are sick of each other, that’s for sure. They have had encounter sessions five times in the last two weeks, seven times since New Year’s Day. It showed in the body language and chippiness Saturday at the DCU Center, a 4-2...
