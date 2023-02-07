“That was payback”- Sasha Vujacic talks about the two biggest free throws in his life

Sasha Vujacic recalls what made his two free throws in the 2010 NBA Finals the most important moments in his career

Sasha Vujacic will always be a popular figure in Los Angeles Lakers folklore. The Slovenian-born guard had a high-profile relationship with former tennis superstar Maria Sharapova. Vujacic also made the two free throws that sealed the Los Angeles Lakers' dramatic Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.

The "Machine" recounted the most important trip to the foul line in a recent interview:

"And then, thank god I didn't miss those free throws. A lot of times, people forget that I was there for seven years and the only thing they remember are the free throws, and thank god because that was payback."

Lakers vs. Celtics Rivalry Renewed

The Lakers' first trip to the NBA Finals in the post-Shaq and Kobe ( or Kobe and Shaq ) era came in 2008 after the team had acquired Spanish center Pau Gasol to pair with Kobe Bryant. After posting a 57-25 record, the Lakers lost only three total games in the first three rounds of the playoffs before making the Finals. But in the championship round, they lost 4-2 to the Boston Celtics , including a humiliating 39-point loss in the title-clinching Game 6.

One year later, the Lakers were back with a vengeance. After matching their third-best regular season ever, the Purple and Gold stormed to the postseason, looking for a runback against their rivals. But the Celtics lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champions Orlando Magic in 2nd round, so the Lakers had to settle with beating Orlando for their first title in the post-Shaq era.

In 2010, the Lakers had another strong season and were able to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. On the other hand, the Celtics bounced back from a disappointing season and got back at Orlando by defeating the Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals. So the Lakers vs. Celtics rivalry was renewed in the 2010 NBA Finals

Payback for Purple and Gold

The 2010 NBA Finals was a classic. After the Lakers took the opener, the Celtics stole home-court advantage in Game 2. Los Angeles, however, took it back with a Game 3 win in Boston. But with the old 2-3-2 NBA Finals format, Games 4 and 5 were also played in Boston, and the Celtics took a 3-2 series lead. The defending champions, however, refused to go away and blew out Boston in Game 6 to set up an epic Game 7.

Kobe Bryant wasn't at his best in Game 7, as he shot just 6-24 from the field. But Bryant got plenty of help from his supporting cast. Ron Artest scored 20 points, including a big three-pointer in the final minute, while Pau Gasol came alive in the 4th with 9 points in the payoff period. And then there was Sasha Vujacic.

With 11.7 seconds left in the game and the Lakers up 81-79, Vujacic calmly sank two free throws that ended Boston's hopes of a comeback. The win did not just mean back-to-back titles for the Lakers but also payback for their 2008 Finals loss as they dealt Boston their first-ever Game 7 loss in the Finals. The Celtics also became only the 7th team in NBA history to blow a 3-2 lead after winning Game 5 of the Finals.