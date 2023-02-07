"I came up with that name" — Why Jason Williams' nickname is White Chocolate

The Sacramento Kings weren't particularly keen on the nickname White Chocolate.

Jason Williams

Jason Williams , also known as White Chocolate, has one of the sickest nicknames in basketball. The alias was bestowed on Williams by a media relations assistant who was in awe of the guard’s swag.

Schoolyard streetball

"I came up with that name because of his style,” Stephanie Shepard. "He has flash and pizazz. The way he does things with the ball is incredible to me. It reminds me of, like, schoolyard street ball when I go to Chicago."

''With the exception of some footage I've seen of Pistol Pete Maravich, I've never seen any white kid play like Jason. John Stockton is wonderful in his way. But Jason is like every kid I've seen on the playground,” Shepard said, per the New York Times .

When Williams’ new nickname spread, the Sacramento Kings organization tried to pacify it. They weren’t exactly keen on the alias’ meaning, how it was highlighting a white player who played like a black man. Despite this, the name stuck. Besides, it contained a bit of Williams’ personal history.

The only white guy

Growing up in Belle, West Virginia, Williams’ skin caused some fear and discomfort. As a white man whose game was perceived as black, Williams’ foes talked smack to him.

''People always say I've got a game like a black person,'' Williams said. ''Guarding those guys was more of a challenge to me 'cause they talked more trash, especially with me being the only white player on the court playing with them.”

Williams’ basketball skills stood out early on. Among all the white kids on the court, he was almost always the best.

' 'The first day I went out, I was scared. I'm not going to lie to you. There was a different person coming at me, picking on me, every day. People said so many things to me. There was a couple other white guys that would show up, but they struggled to get on the court, so I was pretty much the only one.''

White Chocolate is definitely one of the best nicknames out there. The media assistant definitely captured not just Williams’ playstyle, but also the guard’s personal history.