Yakima, WA

92.9 The Bull

You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park

When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington

Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
WASHINGTON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers

This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

A new law has been enacted that is designed to combat the issues of concealed foster care. – by Lizzie Presser

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Last month, Washington state Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, a Democrat, introduced a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at providing attorneys for parents who are facing hidden foster care, the subject of a ProPublica-New York Times Magazine investigation in December 2021. The story documented how, across the country, caseworkers who have not petitioned a court persuade parents to send their children to live in another home, often by threatening a foster placement if they refuse. The Washington bill unanimously passed out of the House Committee on Human Services, Youth and Early Learning on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

