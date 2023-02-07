ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

How to watch Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023 – watch here

By Marco Wutz
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trQAr_0kfDclV000

Here’s where you find the show and what to expect.

Nintendo has announced another Nintendo Direct , which will be streamed on February 8, 2023. The show contains around 40 minutes of information “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023”, according to the company.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are all set for a launch in this duration, so it’s highly likely that they will be prominently featured during the show.

Pikmin 4, which was announced at the last Nintendo Direct in September 2022, is slated for a 2023 release as well, though it’s still unclear when exactly the little plant creatures will return.

There could also be new information about a release date for the remakes of Advance Wars 1 and 2, which have been fully finished for a while and were set to be released in 2022. However, Nintendo postponed the launch due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The best Nintendo Switch games (; 1:47)

When to watch Nintendo Direct in February 2023

The Nintendo Direct stream goes live on February 8, 2023 , at 2pm PT.

Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • February 8, 2pm PT
  • February 8, 5pm ET
  • February 8, 10pm GMT
  • February 8, 11pm CET
  • February 9, 3:30am IST
  • February 9, 6am CST
  • February 9, 7am JST
  • February 9, 9am AEDT
  • February 9, 11am NZDT

Where to watch Nintendo Direct in February 2023

The Nintendo Direct show is streamed on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel . We’ve embedded the stream here for your convenience.

The Nintendo Switch has recently overtaken the Game Boy as the third best-selling console of all time , and 2023’s roster of games could decide if the handheld can climb up to an even higher rank.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter engineer for sharing an uncomfortable truth: People just aren’t that interested in his antics anymore

A new report claims that Twitter CEO Elon Musk demanded engineers explain why engagement numbers on his tweets were falling. Twitter’s CEO isn’t happy that his tweets aren’t getting as much views as they used to, claims a new report, and has gone as far as to demand employees explain why his engagement is falling—and to fire one when he doesn’t like the explanation.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
590
Followers
822
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy