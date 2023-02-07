How to watch Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023 – watch here
Here’s where you find the show and what to expect.
Nintendo has announced another Nintendo Direct , which will be streamed on February 8, 2023. The show contains around 40 minutes of information “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023”, according to the company.
Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Bayonetta Origins, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are all set for a launch in this duration, so it’s highly likely that they will be prominently featured during the show.
Pikmin 4, which was announced at the last Nintendo Direct in September 2022, is slated for a 2023 release as well, though it’s still unclear when exactly the little plant creatures will return.
There could also be new information about a release date for the remakes of Advance Wars 1 and 2, which have been fully finished for a while and were set to be released in 2022. However, Nintendo postponed the launch due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
When to watch Nintendo Direct in February 2023
The Nintendo Direct stream goes live on February 8, 2023 , at 2pm PT.
Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- February 8, 2pm PT
- February 8, 5pm ET
- February 8, 10pm GMT
- February 8, 11pm CET
- February 9, 3:30am IST
- February 9, 6am CST
- February 9, 7am JST
- February 9, 9am AEDT
- February 9, 11am NZDT
Where to watch Nintendo Direct in February 2023
The Nintendo Direct show is streamed on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel . We’ve embedded the stream here for your convenience.
The Nintendo Switch has recently overtaken the Game Boy as the third best-selling console of all time , and 2023’s roster of games could decide if the handheld can climb up to an even higher rank.
